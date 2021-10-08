Three third-period goals lifted Canisius to victory over Penn State Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions fell to 2-1 on the season after the 4-1 loss despite leading in the shot column 40-31.

The first period proved fruitless for both sides but the Nittany Lions were able to outshoot the Golden Griffins 12-8 through 20 minutes.

Canisius got off to a hot start in the second, scoring less than three minutes into the period, as it took advantage of a 3-on-2 breakaway chance and successfully put the puck in the back of the net.

Penn State quickly responded with a tally of its own, as junior forward Kevin Wall scored his first of the year only 95 seconds later.

Freshman defenseman Simon Mack picked up the lone assist on the score, marking his second helper of the season.

Keaton Mastrodonato scored the game-winning goal about halfway through the third period, giving Penn State its first loss of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Golden Griffins extended their lead with 6:02 left in the third thanks to senior forward Lee Lapid before Pogue netted the dagger on an empty-net goal to make it a three-goal game with just over three minutes to go.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Canisius.

Autio challenged early

For the first time this season Oskar Autio faced several good chances early in the first period.

Just over two minutes in, the netminder faced a flurry of opportunities during an extended shift for both sides.

While Autio was only credited with two saves on two Canisius shots, the chaos around the net outweighs the numbers on the stat sheet.

The rest of the first period didn’t prove to be much different for the goalie, as he faced the most shots in a first period this season, saving all eight that were rifled at him.

Major minutes in the box

Both Penn State and Canisius couldn’t stay out of trouble Friday night.

The two teams combined for a total of eight penalties through just two periods, with each team committing four.

Four power plays is the most Penn State has had this season, though the Nittany Lions were unable to score on any of their first four man-advantages.

The blue and white finished the night with five penalties, with an empty-netter being scored on the fifth.

Flurry of shots, lack of goals

Despite putting up 40 shots on the night, Penn State was unable to score more than one goal.

Friday marked the first time the blue and white failed to put up a multi-goal game this season.

The Nittany Lions put up their second-most shots on the season and are now averaging 40 shots per game.

They came into the game ranked as the number one team in Division-I hockey with 80 shots on the year.

