If Penn State was looking for a little luck to go its way, it certainly wasn’t going to be against the Fighting Irish.

The Nittany Lions came up short against No. 13 Notre Dame for the third time this season in three tries, dropping Friday night’s affair 7-2 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana.

The two sides were poised for a scoreless opening period until Graham Slaggert put the first goal of the night past Penn State goalie Liam Souliere, who was starting in net for the third time in five series. Slaggert’s goal was shorthanded, as he refused to let Jesse Lansdell’s charging penalty keep the Fighting Irish off the scoreboard.

Notre Dame quickly doubled its lead when Justin Janicke scored less than four minutes into the middle frame, but the Nittany Lions’ Connor MacEachern took matters into his own hands to reduce the blue and white’s deficit by one in the latter half of the second period, bringing the count to 2-1.

However, Notre Dame’s two-goal lead would return almost instantly. Just over four minutes later, the Fighting Irish pounced on Ben Schoen’s second penalty of the game and Chase Blackmun brought the advantage back to two at 3-1.

In the final period of play, Tyler Gratton did his best to keep Penn State’s hopes alive, trimming the deficit to one once more on an even strength goal with 16 minutes to play.

However, an onslaught of Irish goals in the final frame put the game out of reach for Penn State.

Here are three key takeaways from Penn State’s loss at Notre Dame.

Special teams spirals

Despite a plethora of opportunities, Penn State’s special-teams units just couldn’t get it done Friday night.

Though the Nittany Lions held the Fighting Irish’s power-play unit scoreless in its first three chances, the fourth proved to be the back-breaker for Souliere and the rest of the Nittany Lions’ defense.

On the contrary, the blue and white’s power play was essentially a non-factor. In four opportunities, having an extra attacker did little for Penn State as Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel gave the Nittany Lions fits all night.

Coupling the inability to score with an extra attacker with allowing a shorthanded goal on the road, it’s clear that special teams continue to be the Achilles’ heel of this Penn State squad.

When playing five-on-five hockey, the Nittany Lions can compete with most teams in the country, but, as evidenced by Friday night, when the blue and white shoots itself in the foot, rebounding has proven to be nothing short of impossible.

Schoen Struggles

Coming into the night, Schoen was third on the team with 10 penalties and 31 total minutes spent in the sin bin. He did little to improve upon those numbers against the Fighting Irish, accruing penalties in each of the first two periods.

Though the first infringement came without any damage for the blue and white, the second would not lead to the same result, considering Blackmun was able to capitalize and push Notre Dame’s lead back out to two.

While the talented freshman is among the team’s leaders in points, he’s also shown a tendency to be called for infractions far too frequently. With much time left with the program, one has to believe it will be a point of emphasis moving forward for Schoen to spend less time in the penalty box and more on the ice.

Surprising suppliers

While players like Max Ellis and Ryder Rolston will rightfully draw much of the praise from coaches and hockey fans alike, a pair of unlikely contributors rose to the occasion for the Fighting Irish.

Two Notre Dame players, Janicke and Blackmun, chipped in their first goals of the season. Entering the evening, the duo had combined for 12 points, all of which had come on assists.

Though Penn State’s defense accounted for top threats such as Ellis and Rolston, it didn’t account for all members of coach Jeff Jackson’s roster. In the end, it was Jackon’s depth that was too much for the Nittany Lions to overcome on the road.

