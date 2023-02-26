While Penn State had its way with Wisconsin on Friday night, the dynamic of Saturday’s Senior Day contest proved much different.

The Nittany Lions fell to the visiting Badgers 2-1 in a game that ended Penn State’s bid for home-ice advantage in the postseason.

Wisconsin earned this victory despite falling behind the Nittany Lions in several key areas.

Penn State brought maximum offensive aggression to Wisconsin junior goaltender Kyle McClellan, who got the start in place of usual Badger netminder, senior Jared Moe.

Firing off a sizable 48 shots on goal, while also winning 42 draws in the faceoff circle, the Nittany Lions attempted to overwhelm the new starter. Yet, McClellan remarkably dispelled 47 shots to preserve the Badgers’ opportunity to win the game.

Another reason Wisconsin emerged with the win, in addition to a breakout game from its goalie, was its ability to avoid letting mass penalties hurt itself.

Saturday’s contest proved much chippier and more physical than Friday’s matchup. While the previous game saw each team commit just three penalties each, Senior Day brought out the sloppy sides of these Big Ten rivals, who combined for 14 trips to the box.

Wisconsin committed eight of those penalties, including two five-minute majors that granted Penn State a pair of elongated power play opportunities.

The Badgers also committed a team penalty for too many men on the ice immediately following Penn State’s only goal of the night from senior Connor McMenamin.

Yet despite the Badgers arguably being the less disciplined team, they still hung around and eventually won. A big part of that result was Penn State’s continued difficulty in power play scenarios.

Friday saw the Nittany Lions finally notch their first numbers advantage goal in the month of February, courtesy of senior Ture Linden. Afterwards, Guy Gadowsky called the score a “good start” toward getting the special teams back on track.

However, despite five chances throughout this game, Penn State reverted to its normal struggles in this department. On the other side of things, Wisconsin scored the first goal of the game following a pair of Penn State penalties.

In the first period, Nittany Lion forward Alex Servagno and Wisconsin’s Tyson Jugnauth were each called for roughing, leading to 4-on-4 action. Moments later, Penn State senior Kevin Wall joined Servagno in the box, granting the Badgers a 4-on-3 advantage.

While Penn State held off Wisconsin initially, the Badgers struck almost instantaneously once they returned to full strength. Sophomore Corson Ceulemans’ struck while Wall was still in the sin bin, putting Wisconsin up 1-0 early.

From there, the game only continued to be dominated by ill-timed penalties. Although Ceulemans’ score was the only power-play goal in this contest, the sheer number of trips to the box for both sides caused the action to devolve at times.

Where Wisconsin struggled to generate many looks, firing off only 19 shots, Penn State seemed to head in a more frantic direction.

The blue and white’s 92 total shot attempts mounted partially because it felt like the Nittany Lions may have been trying to up the pressure amid their several power play chances.

The pair of five-minute majors granted Penn State ample ice time with a man-advantage, yet nothing came of these chances.

And when it finally seemed like Gadowsky’s roster broke through with a potential game-tying goal from Connor MacEachern during the final period, the officiating crew took the score back.

From there, Wisconsin was able to avoid overtime and secure the victory.

Due to this loss, as well as the overtime victory by Notre Dame over Michigan, Penn State will now hit the road during the opening round of the conference tournament for a three-game series opposite Ohio State.

Whichever team is victorious will advance in the bracket, where the action then becomes single-game elimination.

If the Nittany Lions are to move on next weekend, they’ll need to ensure they take advantage of their opponents’ mistakes in a more significant way than they did across this contest.

