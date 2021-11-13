Penn State men's hockey struggles mightily on power play in pair of losses loss to Michigan

Penn State didn’t convert opportunities into goals when it mattered most.

The blue and white dropped its fourth straight game, going 1-for-9 on the power play in two straight losses to No. 2 Michigan.

A big part of Michigan’s dominance on the penalty kill was thanks to the superb play of its goaltender, sophomore Erik Protillo.

Portillo allowed just three goals to score in two games, despite the Nittany Lions putting up 71 shots.

Michigan coach Mel Pearson echoed a sentiment that Guy Gadowsky has been preaching all year about the penalty kill.

“Your best penalty killer has to be your goalie, and [Portillo] was tonight,” Pearson said.

In total, Portillo registered 68 saves, racking up an impressive .958 save percentage across the two contests.

Pearson pointed to his team’s experience on the kill as a main contributor to why it was so successful against Penn State.

“We have a lot of players that have killed penalties and I think that really helped and attributed to us having success,” Pearson said.

Pearson added that there was also a “little bit of luck involved” on the kill, and later noted that the blue and white often fell short on that “puck luck.”

When asked if he thought his team could use some of that puck luck, specifically on the power play, Gadowsky smiled, looked up and responded “never hurts.”

The Nittany Lions went just 1-for-6 on Friday on the power play, despite a five-minute chance on a major penalty in the first period and a shortened 5-on-3 opportunity in the third, both of which they squandered.

Going into the weekend, the Nittany Lions were 8-for-31 on the power play. With a percentage of .258 the blue and white would’ve been good enough for the 13th-best power play in the country, through Nov. 11 games.

When considering the blue and white put up a percentage of .111 against Michigan, though, those numbers drop.

Penn State is now 9-for 40, a .225 percentage that would rank them as the 20th-best power play unit in the nation, through Nov. 11 games.

While a top-20 spot in the category might not seem like a negative, when you take a further look back, more of the same suggests the problem is more prevalent than it appears.

The Nittany Lions went 1-for-5 against Ohio State on the power play, including 0-for-3 in their second game in Columbus, which means Penn State is 1-for-12 in its past three games on the penalty.

When asked what his team can do to improve its power play, Gadowsky wasn’t able to provide a definitive answer.

“You know, the thing is I'm not sure,” Gadowsky said. “It's like putting. Sometimes you do the exact same thing and you do well, and [pucks] just seem to go in. Then sometimes you do everything right and they don't.”

Senior forward Ben Copeland is the only Nittany Lion to score for the blue and white in the 1-for-12 span, a span in which they’ve put up 17 total shots.

Like other areas of its game, Penn State will need its penalty unit to be substantially better, or at the very least a lot more “lucky” going forward.

“I can tell you that the team remained positive throughout, which I thought was positive,” Gadowsky said. “But obviously we're not good enough right now.”

