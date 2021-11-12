Penn State men's hockey struggles across the board in Thursday night loss to Michigan

Make that three losses in a row for Penn State.

After the team’s upset victory against then-No. 6 North Dakota on Oct. 30, it looked as if the Nittany Lions had the capability of going on a serious run, not just in the Big Ten, but across all of college hockey.

Unfortunately for Guy Gadowsky and company, that has been far from the case.

Coming off back-to-back losses against now-No. 19 Ohio State, Penn State had a short week to prepare for its toughest challenge of the year, No. 2 Michigan.

Combined with having one of the best coaches in college hockey, Mel Pearson, the Wolverines are loaded with NHL-level talent.

Headlining the unit is first-overall pick of the NHL draft, Owen Power, who leads a plethora of future professional skaters on the maize and blues's roster.

It was that talent that would soon overwhelm the Nittany Lions in a 5-1 defeat against the Wolverines on Thursday.

However, it wasn’t the final score of the game that was most disappointing for Gadowsky, stating that Penn State’s confidence dropped after Michigan took a 3-1 lead in the waning minutes of the second period.

“It didn’t feel like we had the quake to come back,” Gadowsky said. “It was sort of a negative feeling rather than a ‘let’s get it going’ feeling… feels like that may be an inexperience thing.”

Recently, offensive struggles have been a major weakness for the blue and white, and Thursday’s contest was just another display of that.

This is now the third game in a row where the Nittany Lions have been held to two or less goals, and to Gadowsky it's the effort being put in offensively, or lack thereof.

“We shouldn’t be surprised, because I don’t think we’re putting the work in that area to generate [scoring opportunities],” Gadowsky said. “We were not doing what we were accustomed to.”

It wasn’t just the attack that struggled for Penn State, as the defense has now let up four or more goals five times now this season, including in four straight affairs.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions have not been able to close games. In the past week now, the blue and white have surrendered nine third-period goals, despite starting off strong in each of the past three contests.

“We’ve actually played very well defensively for stretches and usually early, and then we haven’t responded to the adversity… Well we crumbled a little bit rather than getting tougher” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think it’s an X’s and O’s thing or a positional thing, I think it’s a fragile thing. It’s a mental toughness thing and that’s how I feel right now.”

While spirits may not be as high as they usually are for the team, senior defenseman Clayton Phillips is still thinking optimistically about past games and what lies ahead.

“I don’t think the scores these past couple games have been as bad as they seem,” Phillips said. “You know, we are doing good things, but we need to have a more well-rounded game.”

Penn State’s drawbacks early in the season were based around a void in complimentary hockey — not scoring enough when the defense plays well and vice versa.

Recently, no unit on this squad has played well enough to escape with victory — a huge factor in that, which has been a recurring problem all season, is penalties.

Against arguably the nation’s best, there is no room for error when it comes to silly mistakes.

Penn State put the Wolverines on the power play four times in Thursday’s contest and unsurprisingly, were burned for it twice.

“The bottom line, I don’t know the exact number of penalties we had tonight, but they are a highly skilled team and know how to finish,” Phillips said. “Putting them on the man-advantage did not serve us well.”

After Penn State’s season-opening series against Long Island, Gadowsky said the team had a long way to go in terms of improvement.

Now, with an 0-3 start to conference play, it seems that sentiment still hasn’t changed.

“We have to understand that it takes a lot more mental toughness and work,” Gadowsky said, “like effort and commitment to what we do, than we’ve been giving right now.”

