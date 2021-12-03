Penn State men's hockey strikes late, topples Michigan State in series opener

Picking up some momentum from a 3-1 record from the most recent road trip against Minnesota and St. Thomas, Penn State had a chance to continue its winning ways hosting Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions would do just that, taking care of business in a 4-2 victory against the Spartans.

After only four shots through 10 minutes of gameplay, sophomore forward Christian Sarlo found twine to open the scoring for the night, giving Penn State an opportunistic 1-0 lead in the first period.

The first period, though starting off in Michigan State favor, ended with Penn State outshooting Michigan State 13-10 with a one score lead.

After the intermission, both teams participated in a more defensive game, with only two penalties called in period two.

Highlighting the second 20 minutes of play, was a 5-3 man penalty kill for Penn State defense, which was eventually complemented with the second goal of the night by freshman forward Ryan Kirwan.

Though the Nittany Lions did not hold that lead forever, Michigan State responded accordingly with two goals of its own.

Penn State’s constant offensive pressure and defensive fortitude came to fruition in the third period, when junior forward Connor MacEachern scored his ninth goal of the season and the eventual game winner.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s series-opening victory.

Autio keeps Spartans at bay early

The defining culture of Penn State is pace.

The belief that taking more shots than the opponent leads to victory is the philosophy that Guy Gadowsky and the Nittany Lions have run on since before the 2021-22 season started.

Yet, Friday night was not one where the blue and white got the offensive jump.

Up until Sarlo’s opening goal, the Nittany Lions had allowed eight shots on goal in the early goings of the first period.

With Michigan State controlling the puck to open the game, it was on the backs of the blue and white’s defense and senior netminder Oskar Autio to keep the Nittany Lions above water going into the first intermission.

As Gadowsky’s squad started to find its groove offensively, the Espoo, Finland, native didn’t lower the quality of his play.

Autio gave the Nittany Lions’ attackers the support they needed to draw first blood on the Spartans — a performance cemented by 10 saves in a shutout opening period.

Penn State not capitalizing on the power play

The Nittany Lions have struggled with mistakes leading to penalties throughout the season.

This time around, Penn State found itself with two more power-play opportunities than the Spartans, a stark contrast to the performances the squad has put up on the penalty in the past.

However, even with the power play being in the Nittany Lions’ favor throughout the contest, the offense couldn’t take advantage.

The blue and white could’ve done a better job making the Michigan State defense work harder in Friday’s match despite outshooting the Spartans 39-31 over the course of the game.

Though the offense may not have reached its full potential on the power play, the back line more than made up for it with some serious grit on the penalty kill.

The defining moment of the second period, possibly the entire game, was the blue and white killing the Michigan State man-advantage with only three skaters on ice.

Had the Nittany Lions played in a more complimentary fashion regarding penalties, the lamp could’ve been lit just a few more times for Penn State.

Neither team could really stay out of the box tonight, as the blue and white finished 1-for-7 on the man advantage.

No longer last place

Though moral victories aren’t necessarily a saving grace for a season that has been disappointing at times, Penn State can finally say it isn't last in the Big Ten.

With a 1-5 record in conference play going into Friday’s face off with Michigan State, the Nittany Lions sat behind a Wisconsin team that has seen its own share of woes thus far.

After taking down the Spartans, the Nittany Lions moved up a half-game ahead of the Badgers, who sit at 2-6-0-1, one week before an upcoming trip to Madison.

If the Nittany Lions can repeat Friday night’s performance in their second game with Michigan State, they have the potential to jump ahead of the Spartans too.

