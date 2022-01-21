Penn State took a commanding early lead and didn’t look back Friday night.

The Nittany Lions beat the Badgers 4-1, putting up a dominant performance on both ends of the ice.

The blue and white took prime advantage of a rare 5-on-3 chance, as freshman forward Ryan Kirwan scored his sixth goal of the season to open the scoring in the first.

Junior forward Connor McMenamin gathered his first goal since Nov. 12 in the first period, before potting a second in the next frame to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Kirwan picked up his second goal of the game later in the second period to officially mint its dominant performance.

The Badgers got one back in the third, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s convincing win over Wisconsin.

Souliere surprises

Penn State’s backup goaltender had one of the best performances of his young career Friday night.

Sophomore goaltender Liam Souliere stopped 41 shots on the night, while gathering his fourth win of the year.

The Brampton, Ontario, native had not appeared in a game for Penn State in nearly two months, with his last start coming on Nov. 24, when he secured a 4-1 win over St. Thomas.

The start for Souliere comes at an interesting time, with teammate and fellow goaltender Oskar Autio coming off of two solid performances against a high-powered Michigan offense.

Killer Kirwan

One freshman has been on a tear for Penn State recently.

Despite coming into Friday’s game on a six-game goalless streak, Kirwan has been a major offensive contributor for Penn State in its last five games.

With Friday’s performance, the New York native is on a five-game point streak, racking up seven points in his last five appearances for the blue and white.

The first-year came into the matchup with the fourth-most points on the team and walked away with two more.

Kirwan also tallied the first multi-goal game of his career in the team’s 4-1 win over Wisconsin.

Despite going 0-for-4 in the faceoff circle, it’s clear how important Kirwan is to the team’s offensive success.

Connor crushes

Another Penn Stater ended a long goalless streak in the team’s dominant victory.

McMenamin scored his first goal for the blue and white in over two months and eventually scored a second to put his team up 3-0.

The junior also snapped a three-game pointless streak by adding his third and fourth goals of the season.

The Nittany Lions will hope for more consistency from one of their veterans as they look to ascend in the Big Ten standings.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling rolls over Michigan on the road in top-3 showdown As the No. 1 team in the nation, Penn State survived its first real test of the season again…