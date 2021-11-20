Penn State men's hockey squanders chances in narrow loss to Minnesota on the road

After Penn State took the first match on Friday, Minnesota came out on top in a tightly contested second game to close out the series in 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Golden Gophers split the series on Saturday by surviving a thriller 4-2.

Following the opening faceoff, an early turnover by Penn State led to a good look from Minnesota, but senior goaltender Oskar Autio came up with the save.

Penn State moved down the ice quickly, and fired off two quick shots in retaliation. Both were stopped by graduate student goaltender Jack LaFontaine.

The Nittany Lions weren’t afraid to shoot the puck, spraying the cage with shots from all distances and angles.

The Gophers were far more selective, but the few shots Minnesota did take were quality looks. Penn State held an eight to two advantage in shots on goal with 11 minutes left in the first

Penn State had the first power play of the night, but LaFontaine came up big for the Gophers, making multiple key saves. Shortly after, the Gophers got a chance to go on the man advantage as well but failed to score.

The blue and white survived a brief scare late in the first when two Penn State players lost their sticks at the same time while Minnesota was on the attack, but the home team was unable to capitalize on the opportunity

The Golden Gophers found some offensive momentum late in the period, but the maroon and gold still entered the first intermission trailing in shots 16-25, and 10-14 in shots on goal.

Freshman forward Chaz Lucius was sent to the sin bin for hooking early in the second period, yet Penn State struggled to generate any offense during the five on four.

The Nittany Lions applied constant pressure, and eventually found the back of the net for a Nittany Lion goal. Sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. sped past the Minnesota defense and found an open lane for the tally.

Minnesota’s senior forward Sammy Walker responded and tied up the game on a breakaway, as the Minnesota captain notched his sixth goal of the season.

Despite Penn State coming out firing to start the third period, freshman forward Mathew Knies took advantage of a power play to give the Golden Gophers their first lead of the night.

The middle of the third frame was filled with back and forth action, resulting in lots of shots, many of which were not on target.

As the clock wound down in the third period, Penn State scored to tie the game at two via Ryan Kirwan, but less than three minutes later, Minnesota regained its advantage through sophomore forward Mason Nevers on a power play.

The Golden Gophers added on an empty net goal late in the third period to pad their lead and secure the 4-2 victory.

Clean night ruined late

Penn State stayed out of trouble early, going on the penalty kill only once through the first two periods, while Minnesota sent players to the penalty box three times over that span.

The first penalty of the game came with 13:59 left in the first period, when Minnesota was called for tripping.

Shortly after, coach Bob Motzko’s team had a man advantage of its own. These were the only penalties of the first period.

Minnesota picked up a pair of penalties in the second, finding itself down a man early in the second period, and again midway through the period.

In the third, junior forward Connor MacEachern was called for a questionable tripping penalty much to the delight of the maroon and gold faithful.

After scoring to tie the game in the third period, the Nittany Lions promptly sent two men to the box, leading to a five-on-three advantage for the Golden Gophers.

The Gophers regained a 3-2 lead, just as the two-man advantage was coming to an end.

Goalies stepping up

Following the previous night’s outing where two teams combined for eight goals, the scoring in Saturday night’s game was hard to come by.

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers were knotted at 0-0 after one period of play, and both goalies had several crucial saves.

After enduring a barrage of shots in the second period, LaFontaine ended up making his first mistake of the night, ending the goalless deadlock and giving Penn State the lead.

Sammy Walker snuck a shot over Autio’s shoulder midway through the second period, but after 40 minutes of play, the score was tied at one apiece.

There was no lack of scoring chances in this game, but both netminders stood strong between the pipes.

LaFontaine gave up his second goal of the night to freshman forward Ryan Kirwan.

Autio fought off multiple scoring chances during a five-on-three Minnesota advantage, but despite his best efforts, the Gophers were able to score their second power play goal.

By the end of the night, Autio gave up three goals on 48 shots, 29 of which were on goal. He was outdueled by his counterpart LaFontaine, who allowed only two tallies on 66 shots (37 on goal).

Power Play struggles

Penn State had trouble getting shots on goal during it’s time on a man advantage.

The blue and white earned four power plays, but the away side was unable to capitalize on it’s opportunities.

Not only were the Nittany Lions unable to score, but they weren’t able to shift momentum or generate any sort of offense against Minnesota.

After a too many men penalty against Minnesota in the second period, the Nittany Lions struggled to gain control of the puck and squandered the advantage before getting a shot off.

Defensively, the blue and white gave up a decisive power play goal to Minnesota, which gave the home team a 2-1 lead.

Penn State went on another five-on-four advantage in the third, and was once again unable to score.

The team will have to do a better job of converting on man-advantage opportunities moving forward, especially against the teams with stronger defenses.

