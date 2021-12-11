Penn State men's hockey slips past Wisconsin in overtime after 3rd-period collapse

Coming off of an untimely 4-1 loss to Wisconsin on Friday, Penn State had a shot at round two in a crucial redemption match with the Badgers on Saturday.

Despite nearly throwing away a three-goal advantage, Guy Gadowsky and company answered the call, taking care of business in a 5-4 overtime victory.

Unlike the two teams’ previous matchup, in which neither team could gain any positives in the first round, junior forward Connor MacEachern got the action going early in game two.

His goal in the first two minutes of the opening period, along with 20 shots from the blue and white, set a different tone than Penn State’s last showing.

Junior forward Kevin Wall reinforced this notion with the second goal of the game only six minutes later, but the Badgers wouldn’t go down that easy — scoring only a few series later on its fourth shot of the game.

As much as the pace started to pick up, the Nittany Lions held the 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

Goals from freshman forwards Ben Schoen and Danny Dzhaniyev made it quite the uphill battle for Wisconsin in the second, a three-goal lead the Badgers wouldn’t be able to overcome.

The Badgers put together a solid effort to get back into the game, scoring two goals in the third period to bring them within one, but Penn State finished the game just a class above the red and white on Saturday.

Wall disqualified

Right after scoring the Nittany Lions second goal of the night, Wall wasted little time before making another silly mistake for Penn State — the type of mistake that has cost his team dearly all season.

While his second goal brought the tides of the contest into the favor of Gadowsky and company, it was only fifteen seconds after Wall made contact with a Wisconsin attacker’s head, removing him from the rest of the game.

Soon after, the Badgers would score off of the power play.

Wall is leading scorer for Penn State this season, tied on 11 goals with MacEachern. Not having him in the rotation stings since the junior has been one of the brightest spots on the roster this year.

Even with a 2-0 lead, Penn State can’t afford for one of its most valuable players to be sidelined for an errant play.

Schoen comes out strong

Though freshman forward Ben Schoen might not always fill up the statsheet, the Maumee, Ohio, native proved his worth in that respect tonight.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Schoen had produced seven points on the season by way of two goals and five assists.

In the opening period alone, the freshman added two more to that tally.

Schoen was effective not just as a scorer, but as a facilitator and team player, assisting Penn State’s second goal of the night and killing the Badgers’ momentum with his third goal of the year.

Extra contributions from atypical scorers is what propelled Penn State when getting the jump on its opponent. If Gadowsky can get more of what his freshman provided tonight, it’ll bode well for his squad in the games to come.

Penn State wastes three-goal lead

Leading 4-1 in a game that was completely in its hands through two periods, Penn State found a way to let the Badgers back into the game.

Despite taking less than half the shots that the Nittany Lions did, Wisconsin led an extremely efficient comeback off of 13 third-period strikes.

The tide was shifted after a scrum between sophomore forward Chase McLane and Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan looked to be a major penalty for a shot to the head, but a controversial decision kept one of the Badgers most talented players in the game.

The blue and white would allow two goals in the last 3:41 of the game, one of which was during the Badgers’ empty net.

Gadowsky and company have some serious work to do when it comes to third-period play, as they have consistently allowed opponents to run up the scoreboard late in games.

