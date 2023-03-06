Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Wisconsin, Gratton-McMenamin

Forwards Tyler Gratton (28), left, and Connor McMenamin (19), right, during pregame warm-up for the Men's Hockey game against Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

 Tyler Mantz

After getting bounced from the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, Penn State slid down one spot to No. 11.

The Nittany Lions went 1-2 in their best-of-three first round meeting with Ohio State, falling 3-1 in a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

The blue and white still expect to head to the NCAA Tournament but will have to wait a bit longer than it had hoped.

The Nittany Lions will find out their fate on March 19 when the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship bracket is released.

