After getting bounced from the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, Penn State slid down one spot to No. 11.

The Nittany Lions went 1-2 in their best-of-three first round meeting with Ohio State, falling 3-1 in a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

The blue and white still expect to head to the NCAA Tournament but will have to wait a bit longer than it had hoped.

The Nittany Lions will find out their fate on March 19 when the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship bracket is released.

