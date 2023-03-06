After getting bounced from the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, Penn State slid down one spot to No. 11.
The Nittany Lions went 1-2 in their best-of-three first round meeting with Ohio State, falling 3-1 in a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Men’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/vgmLcAZoL5— USCHO.com (@USCHO) March 6, 2023
The blue and white still expect to head to the NCAA Tournament but will have to wait a bit longer than it had hoped.
The Nittany Lions will find out their fate on March 19 when the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship bracket is released.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
After senior Kevin Wall found the overtime goal to force Game 3, Penn State hit the ice for …