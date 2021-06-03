Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Arizona State, Penn State Scores

Penn State forward Connor MacEachern (29) hugs his teammates after scoring during the men's hockey game against Arizona State at Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Penn State won 5-4 in overtime.

 Josie Chen

Ben Copeland, a junior forward from Colorado College, will be Guy Gadowsky’s latest transfer acquisition.

Copeland officially signed on with the Nittany Lions Thursday after initially committing on April 8 to play his senior season in Happy Valley.

Through three seasons with the Tigers, Copeland appeared in 97 games, tallying 17 goals and 33 assists.

On February 23, 2019, Copeland scored four goals against Western Michigan — becoming one of two Division I hockey players to achieve the feat that year. 

Copeland has two years of eligibility left.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags