Ben Copeland, a junior forward from Colorado College, will be Guy Gadowsky’s latest transfer acquisition.

Copeland officially signed on with the Nittany Lions Thursday after initially committing on April 8 to play his senior season in Happy Valley.

Through three seasons with the Tigers, Copeland appeared in 97 games, tallying 17 goals and 33 assists.

On February 23, 2019, Copeland scored four goals against Western Michigan — becoming one of two Division I hockey players to achieve the feat that year.

Copeland has two years of eligibility left.

