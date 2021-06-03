Ben Copeland, a junior forward from Colorado College, will be Guy Gadowsky’s latest transfer acquisition.
Copeland officially signed on with the Nittany Lions Thursday after initially committing on April 8 to play his senior season in Happy Valley.
🚨 SIGNING ALERT 🚨— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) June 3, 2021
“Ben makes a lot of plays and will really add to our team speed by how he skates. It is always great to add a character player with previous collegiate experience to our lineup.” - Guy Gadowsky#WeAre #HockeyValley #PSUSigningDay 📝 pic.twitter.com/KfYxCHKB3i
Through three seasons with the Tigers, Copeland appeared in 97 games, tallying 17 goals and 33 assists.
On February 23, 2019, Copeland scored four goals against Western Michigan — becoming one of two Division I hockey players to achieve the feat that year.
Copeland has two years of eligibility left.
