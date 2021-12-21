Penn State men's hockey signs forward to join team during 2021-22 season

Penn State welcomed a new member to the squad on Tuesday.

Forward Dylan Lugris joins Guy Gadowsky's team and comes in at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, hailing from Buffalo, New York.

🚨 SIGNING ALERT 🚨Penn State has added Dylan Lugris (Loo-Gris) to its roster for the second half of the 2021-22 season.The 6-2, 185-pound forward will arrive in #HockeyValley prior to the New Year's series against Maine.#WeAre🔗 https://t.co/FRuseGqERB pic.twitter.com/shIzqeH3vC — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) December 21, 2021

During the 2021-2022 season with the Jersey Hitmen, Lugris was captain and tallied 36 points in only 25 games.

Lugris will join the team before it welcomes Maine for a series at the Pegula Ice Arena on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

