Penn State men's hockey signs forward to join team during 2021-22 season

Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State welcomed a new member to the squad on Tuesday.

Forward Dylan Lugris joins Guy Gadowsky's team and comes in at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, hailing from Buffalo, New York.

During the 2021-2022 season with the Jersey Hitmen, Lugris was captain and tallied 36 points in only 25 games.

Lugris will join the team before it welcomes Maine for a series at the Pegula Ice Arena on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

