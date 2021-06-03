Penn State landed its second forward of the day for National Signing Day.

The Alberta, Canada, native Carson Dyck will be making his way to Happy Valley after spending four seasons as a member of the Okotoks Oilers of the AJHL.

While Dyck only appeared in eight games this past season, he found the ice in 99 games over the past two and combined for 57 total points over the span.

The 19-year-old only scored 15 goals over the past three seasons, but he also racked up 51 assists.

MORE MEN'S HOCKEY COVERAGE