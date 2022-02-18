To kick off its final home series of the 2021-22 season, Penn State went into a matchup against No. 5 Minnesota, hoping to avoid its fourth straight loss.

Though the Nittany Lions had every chance to take advantage of the Gophers depleted roster, a lack of success in the scoring department led to another loss in front of the Penn State faithful.

Despite generating 38 shots on the Minnesota netminder, only one could slip in — a beautiful one-timer from freshman forward Ryan Kirwan at the end of the first period.

While the bigger picture of the contest is focused on crucial mistakes the blue and white made throughout, the Nittany Lions made a serious effort on the penalty kill.

They spent a total of six minutes in Minnesota’s power play, but managed to kill all three penalties, thanks to a 32-save performance from sophomore goaltender Liam Souliere.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the penalties were just a symptom of larger issues on the ice and the kill wasn’t enough to make up for them.

The lowlight of the game was a turnover in Penn State’s defensive zone that led to a 2-on-1 opportunity in front of Souliere’s net — an opportunity so clear it could’ve been labeled an assist from the defense.

While that moment certainly was the straw that broke the blue and white’s proverbial back, a barrage of turnovers across the entirety of the game is what cost the Nittany Lions.

“We just find ways to shoot ourselves in the foot, meaning we keep making big mistakes at a bad time,” Gadowsky said postgame. “That’s a factor of fragility.”

Fragile might describe the players’ 5-on-5 game, but they were anything but in the penalty kill — one of the few positive takeaways on the night.

Penn State has started to become accustomed to losing in this kind of fashion, it can play as well as it wants in the penalty, but being there in the first place is damaging enough.

The team could have performed well in the box score, but the loose play with the puck diminished all returns statistically.

For a coach that has brought analytics into his team’s style of play long enough, Gadowsky said that popular statistics rarely succeed in telling the true story of the game.

“[Box-score numbers] aren’t the only stats to look at, if you look at the turnovers, that’s a big stat that isn’t going to be in our favor,” Gadowsky said. “There are nights where the box score paints a great picture, but there are plenty of other stats as well.”

The team played hard, but it didn’t play smart enough for Gadowsky’s liking, as mental errors were the key factor in another disappointing Penn State performance.

“Fragility” was the word of the night for Gadowsky and company, and the head coach alluded to feelings of immaturity throughout the contest.

“It didn’t feel like we were playing catch up all night, it felt like we hurt ourselves,” Gadowsky said. “[Minnesota] is an excellent team and I give them credit, but at the same time, we have to grow up. We do have to grow up.”

Senior defenseman and team captain Paul DeNaples said he agreed and disagreed with his coaches’ statements on fragility, saying that the team will have to wait until the next game to see if that’s the true problem.

Regardless of the results of Friday’s performance, DeNaples still believes in his team.

“They’re not better than us,” DeNaples said. “I thought we played pretty well.”

The biggest stinger is Penn State only has one home game left in the regular season, and for the seniors, it’s important to finish at home with a win.

It will be an opportunity to leave Pegula Ice Arena with a positive taste, or on the flip side, a fifth straight loss.

“It’s always bittersweet,” DeNaples said. “Obviously we all want to keep playing here, but it’s not possible.”

