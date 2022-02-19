It was the best single-period stretch of hockey Penn State had put together all season in the first frame of Saturday’s contest.

However, like many games this year, Guy Gadowsky’s squad followed its early impeccable play with deflating defensive production, in large part due to the poor performance of senior goalie Oskar Autio’s play.

Racing to a 3-0 lead from an array of scorers — the first goal of the night coming off of the first shot of regulation — Minnesota’s second-period score to cut the deficit 3-1 happened too soon for comfort and felt all too familiar.

Despite the timing of the Gophers’ goal, freshman forward Ryan Kirwan said there was no need for adjustments.

“We try to stick to one game plan, just play harder than them,” Kirwan said postgame. “We got outworked. It was a 3-0 nothing game, but pretend it’s 0–0.”

Though the 6-4 final resulted in another crushing blow, more frustration lies in the fact that the seniors couldn’t seal victory in front of the home crowd for the last time.

Unfortunately for fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips, forward Adam Pilewicz as well as Autio, their final moments in front of the home crowd ended in disappointment.

Though Senior Night is a special event for players, coaches and fans alike, the effort that was put in by the upperclassmen was unquestionable for Gadowsky — he said their energy was no different than what they put in on a game-to-game basis.

“I think their effort is consistent, I really do. Whether it’s here [or not,] they love playing at Pegula and they always go as hard as they can,” Gadowsky said. “But I feel for those guys, I don’t know if I’ve ever thought they’ve ever played less or given less, so I think they gave it all out there for sure.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Gadowsky also said that the seniors’ effort has been that way their entire careers.

While Periods 2 and 3 might make Penn State’s energy look questionable in the box score, the hot start that came before says otherwise.

The Nittany Lions’ went 3-for-14 shooting in the first period, a ratio that any coach, much less Gadowsky, can walk away satisfied with.

For the blue and white faithful, it may feel like the end of an era after the ensuing thirds of play, but for Gadowsky and the seniors,’ the relationship is likely to last longer than just a college career.

“There’s a lot of good things about this job and a lot of challenges, one of them being the investments you make [in the players],” Gadowsky said. “We had alumni weekend here, to see those guys and to be able to talk to them and hear them talk about the program and their life now, it doesn’t get much better than that as a coach.”

Saturday’s game punctuated the idea that Penn State, as a program, not just the 2021-22 roster, is dealing with some growing pains.

All season, a disconnect in the team’s mentality had been the theme behind a troubled year between the coaches and players.

This series — which featured a major collapse following a sloppy three-period performance — had brought that notion to full fruition.

“Are we there yet? Where we’re the team we were a few years ago that had faith in our game to play our game regardless of the score of surrounding events?” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think we’re there yet.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE