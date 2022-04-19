It's official, Penn State will officially lose the services of a veteran backstop.

Senior goaltender Oskar Autio announced via Twitter that he would use his final year of collegiate eligibility at Vermont.

Thank you Penn State for an amazing 4 years. As one chapter ends, another one begins. I’m very excited to announce that I will be transfering to the University of Vermont to play my final year of college hockey. @UVMmhockey pic.twitter.com/nx3snAx8pi — Oskar Autio (@Oautio) April 19, 2022

The announcement came after Autio was reported by multiple sources to have committed to the Catamounts via the portal.

Vermont has committed Penn State goalie Oskar Autio for his 5th season. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) April 15, 2022

Today's commitsLowell F Josh Latta to BentleyWMU D Scooter Brickey to Ohio StateMerrimack D Zach Vinnell to BGSU (per @MikeMcMahonCHN)Minnesota D Ben Brinkman to Notre Dame (per @JessRMyers)Mercyhurst F Noah Kane to LIUPSU G Oskar Autio to Vermonthttps://t.co/XLJ5fnkNQi — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 15, 2022

Autio finished his career at Penn State playing in 49 games with a .897 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average.

