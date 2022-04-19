Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Ohio State, Autio

Goalie Oskar Autio (35) during the Penn State men's hockey game against Ohio State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 6-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

It's official, Penn State will officially lose the services of a veteran backstop.

Senior goaltender Oskar Autio announced via Twitter that he would use his final year of collegiate eligibility at Vermont.

The announcement came after Autio was reported by multiple sources to have committed to the Catamounts via the portal.

Autio finished his career at Penn State playing in 49 games with a .897 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average.

