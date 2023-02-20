Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Minnesota, Christian Berger

Defenseman Christian Berger (5) controls the puck during the Men's Hockey game against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 3-2.

 Tyler Mantz

Penn State men’s hockey dropped to No. 10 in the updated USCHO poll after being swept by now No. 1 ranked Minnesota

The blue and white was dominated by the Golden Gophers in Game 1 of the homestead series falling 7-2.

Hoping for a night two win, Minnesota left no crumbs, defeating Penn State in a heartbreaking overtime by a score of 3-2.

Penn State will look to the final series of the regular season against Wisconsin at home at Pegula Ice Arena.

