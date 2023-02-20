Penn State men’s hockey dropped to No. 10 in the updated USCHO poll after being swept by now No. 1 ranked Minnesota

The blue and white was dominated by the Golden Gophers in Game 1 of the homestead series falling 7-2.

Hoping for a night two win, Minnesota left no crumbs, defeating Penn State in a heartbreaking overtime by a score of 3-2.

Penn State will look to the final series of the regular season against Wisconsin at home at Pegula Ice Arena.

