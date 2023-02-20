Penn State men’s hockey dropped to No. 10 in the updated USCHO poll after being swept by now No. 1 ranked Minnesota
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Men’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/IS2Zg6G1Yq— USCHO.com (@USCHO) February 20, 2023
The blue and white was dominated by the Golden Gophers in Game 1 of the homestead series falling 7-2.
Hoping for a night two win, Minnesota left no crumbs, defeating Penn State in a heartbreaking overtime by a score of 3-2.
Penn State will look to the final series of the regular season against Wisconsin at home at Pegula Ice Arena.
