Penn State men's hockey schedules puck drop for New Year's series with Maine

Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan State 15

Penn State Men's hockey team celebrates a victory with the singing of the alma mater after the Penn State Men's hockey game against Michigan State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans 4-2.

 Nick Eickhoff

Ahead of its weekend series with Wisconsin, Penn State announced game times for it's New Year's series against the Maine Black Bears.

The team announced puck drop will be at 5 p.m. for both games slated for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Nittany Lions will welcome the Black Bears to the Pegula Ice Arena, marking the first time in their respective histories these two teams have met.

Before they take on Maine, Penn State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for a Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 10 and 11 at the Kohl Center.

