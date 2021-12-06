Penn State men's hockey schedules puck drop for New Year's series with Maine

Ahead of its weekend series with Wisconsin, Penn State announced game times for it's New Year's series against the Maine Black Bears.

The team announced puck drop will be at 5 p.m. for both games slated for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

🚨 GAME TIME ALERT 🚨 Come ring in the New Year with the boys of #HockeyValley this holiday season!! 🏒🥅🎉 TICKETS STARTING AS LOW AS $10!!#WeAre🎟🎟 https://t.co/aSnyiGNc7b pic.twitter.com/hxarbApjbd — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) December 6, 2021

The Nittany Lions will welcome the Black Bears to the Pegula Ice Arena, marking the first time in their respective histories these two teams have met.

Before they take on Maine, Penn State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for a Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 10 and 11 at the Kohl Center.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE