In its first game since late January, Penn State fell victim to the same result as the last time it took the ice: a loss.

The Nittany Lions dropped their 10th game of the year and second in a row versus Notre Dame, falling to the host Fighting Irish 5-2 Friday night.

Mason Snell kickstarted the scoring for Penn State under three minutes into the contest. He beat Notre Dame’s Dylan St. Cyr over his left shoulder to give the Nittany Lions a quick 1-0 advantage.

But the Fighting Irish responded almost immediately when Landon Slaggert netted his eighth goal of the 2020-21 campaign. He was assisted by Alex Steeves, who notched his 15th dime on the equalizing goal.

In the second frame, the Nittany Lions and Notre Dame traded scores once more. Snell beat St. Cyr on a deflected shot and the Fighting Irish’s Matt Steeves recorded his second goal of the year.

Notre Dame received the go-ahead goal off the stick of Max Ellis early in the third period. Less than five minutes later, Zach Plucinski doubled the Fighting Irish’s lead to give Notre Dame an advantage from which it would not look back.

To put the game away, Nate Clurman scored his fourth goal of the season with five minutes to play, creating a lead that Penn State never seriously threatened to eat into.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s first game in 34 days.

Snell snaps into action

Snell entered Friday night’s contest with just one point to his credit through 17 games. But against Notre Dame, the sophomore defenseman notched his first and second goals of the season.

The last time Snell scored came in January 2020, when he put a shot in the back of the net against Robert Morris in a 6-2 Nittany Lion win. Snell’s goals were the third and fourth of his career despite playing in more than 40 games entering Friday night.

A defensive-minded player, Snell received help from Connor McMenamin on his first score. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania, native screened Notre Dame’s St. Cyr, which prevented him from seeing Snell’s shot as it found twine.

On the latter score, Snell shot the puck and it was deflected off a Notre Dame defender into the goal.

Shots favor Penn State

As has become typical of the Nittany Lion program, the blue and white once again outshot its opponent. Yet, the offensive results were not representative of Penn State’s dominance in terms of shooting.

In the first period, the Nittany Lions doubled up the Fighting Irish in shots, recording 15 against Notre Dame’s seven.

Both sides put 11 pucks on net in the second frame while the blue and gold outshot Penn State 16 to 14 in the final period.

Still, the blue and white put up six more shots on goal than Notre Dame.

St. Cyr excellent in net

During February, St. Cyr was arguably the best goalie in the Big Ten. He finished with a 4-2-1 record while allowing just 1.73 goals per game, including back-to-back shutouts in Notre Dame’s victories over Michigan State.

Against Penn State, St. Cyr did allow two shots past him. However, he also saved 38 shots, which produced a save percentage slightly above his stellar .944 mark from the month of February.

In the past three games, St. Cyr has allowed just the pair of scores. His presence between the pipes was a problem Penn State could not solve despite its high-octane offense’s best efforts.

The previous two times the blue and white and Notre Dame matched up, St. Cyr conceded two goals in each game. Such was the case again Friday night.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women’s volleyball loses 2nd straight match, falls below .500 For the second match in a row, Penn State was unable to secure a victory at Rec Hall.