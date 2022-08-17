Paul DeNaples is back leading the charge for Penn State.

After serving as captain last season, DeNaples was picked as the second player in program history to don the "C" in back-to-back years, joining former center Tommy Olczyk.

Alongside the blue and white's repeat captain is seniors Connor McMenamin, Connor MacEachern, Tyler Gratton and Kevin Wall — who will all serve as alternates.

McMenamin and Gratton will sport an "A" on their jerseys during home games while Wall and MacEachern will do the same on the road.

This is the second straight season McMenamin will serve as an alternate captain, while the other three earned the honor for the first time in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions are looking to mount the Big Ten once again after an impressive semifinal run in the Big Ten Tournament last year.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball defensive star Tanisha Wright wins AP WNBA Coach of the Year In her first year as a head coach in the WNBA, Penn State alumna Tanisha Wright won a major award.