Penn State released its 2022 Big Ten schedule Monday, and it features plenty of marquee matchups.
The blue and white will hit the road for its first conference battle in a two-game series against Wisconsin on Oct. 28 and 29.
🚨 2022-23 #B1GHockey SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨🔗 https://t.co/9coaJz5TsC Release ➡️ https://t.co/JEzrZT9HTy#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/qqWqDtj2dM— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) August 22, 2022
The Nittany Lions then travel back to Pegula Ice Arena for their first home Big Ten matchup of the year against Mel Pearson-less Michigan on Nov. 4.
After getting bounced by Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament last season, the blue and white will get its shot at redemption with a two-game series against its rival on Nov. 10 and 11.
Penn State also welcome Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Minnesota and the Badgers for a pair of games in Happy Valley.
