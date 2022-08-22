Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Ohio State, McLane

Forward Chase McLane (17) skates after the puck during the Penn State men's hockey game against Ohio State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 6-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State released its 2022 Big Ten schedule Monday, and it features plenty of marquee matchups.

The blue and white will hit the road for its first conference battle in a two-game series against Wisconsin on Oct. 28 and 29.

The Nittany Lions then travel back to Pegula Ice Arena for their first home Big Ten matchup of the year against Mel Pearson-less Michigan on Nov. 4.

After getting bounced by Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament last season, the blue and white will get its shot at redemption with a two-game series against its rival on Nov. 10 and 11.

Penn State also welcome Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Minnesota and the Badgers for a pair of games in Happy Valley.

