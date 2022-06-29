After going 11-3 last campaign in nonconference contests, Penn State announced its nonconference opponents for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions' nonconference slate features 10 matchups against five teams, with their season kicking off at home against Canisius.

The next week, the blue and white has a home-and-home series against Mercyhurst, marking the first time these two programs have faced off in five years.

In late October, St. Thomas will travel to Pegula Ice Arena to square off against Guy Gadowsky’s squad, closing out the home-and-home series that began last November.

Penn State will play Alaska on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving to finish the series that was originally set for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Nittany Lions close out their nonconference schedule with a New Year’s battle against RIT, as the two schools will play for the first time in over nine years.

