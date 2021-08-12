Penn State just released the first teaser at its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday.

The men’s team will be competing against six regular-season nonconference opponents.

At home, the Nittany Lions will host Canisius, Long Island, Maine and Niagara. Penn State will also face St. Thomas and North Dakota on the road.

While all dates have yet to be released, the North Dakota matchup will be held as the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Nashville on Oct. 30.

The Maine series was also previously announced, being set for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day at Pegula Ice Arena.

The rest of the regular-season schedule has not yet been announced by the university.

