Penn State men's hockey pours in 5 unanswered, tops St. Thomas in 1st game of series

A strong second period from the Penn State attack propelled the Nittany Lions to 8-6 on the year.

Penn State continued its hot start in the Land of 10,000 Lakes with a 5-1 victory over St. Thomas.

A fast start from the Nittany Lions producing five shots on goal within the first 90 seconds of puck drop was neutralized by a game-misconduct penalty committed by Kenny Johnson.

After almost 210 minutes since last scoring a goal, the Tommies of St. Thomas were able to light the lamp late into the power play.

A wrister from Trevor Ledonne reached the back of the net after redirecting off a Penn State defender’s stick.

An early elbowing penalty in the second period by John Schuldt allowed the Nittany Lions to tie up the game at one after netting a power-play goal of their own.

Clayton Phillips ended a six-game scoreless drought with his fourth of the year from a sharp assist by Ben Copeland on the power play.

After killing Ben Schoen’s tripping penalty, the Nittany Lions took the lead 2-1 on Ryan Kirwan’s fourth of the year set up by Copeland’s team-leading eighth assist.

Penn State’s attack maintained steady throughout the second capped off by a Christian Berger goal off a Tommies defender.

Penn State tacked on two more goals in the third off the stick of Tyler Paquette and Schoen to seal the game.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 5-1 win over St. Thomas.

Tommies (finally) strike first

Coming into Tuesday’s matchup with Penn State, the Tommies had not scored in over 180 minutes dating back to Nov. 5 against Bowling Green.

After a major penalty on Johnson, St. Thomas was rewarded with a lengthy powerplay where they would end their scoreless streak at just under 200 minutes of game time.

Ledonne secured his first of his collegiate career on a shot past Autio from the slot that deflected off a Penn State defender's stick.

The Tommies were only able to manage the lone goal against the aggressive attack of the Nittany Lions that netted five goals.

Nittany Lions' fast pace sets tone

Coming into Tuesday’s matchup, Penn State averaged 36 shots per game and made sure to continue its fast-paced style of play against a struggling St. Thomas squad.

Within the first 90 seconds of securing the opening faceoff, the Nittany Lions already shot the puck five times on net before the Tommies could set up in the offensive zone.

Finishing the first with 19 shots on goal, the Nittany Lions picked up where they left off in the second frame with three unanswered goals.

Penn State was ultimately able to maintain its hold of St. Thomas, finishing the game with five unanswered goals.

Strong second sparks Penn State offense

It was all Penn State from the second frame on after the Tommies scored late in the first period.

The Nittany Lions were able to strike for three goals in 20 minutes after not having any success against senior goaltender Jacob Berger in the first.

Copeland secured his team-leading seventh and eighth assists on one-timer’s from both Kirwan and Phillips on the power play.

Berger finished the second frame with a goal on a pass intended for Paquette that redirected off a Tommies defender.

