Penn State picked up its second forward via the transfer portal this offseason.

North Dakota junior forward Ashton Calder announced his commitment to the blue and white via Twitter on Wednesday.

Calder played three seasons at Lake Superior State before transferring to play for the Sioux for the 2021-22 campaign.

The junior forward put up 21 points across 34 games in his one and only season with North Dakota.

Calder became the second Nittany Lion transfer in the last three days, after RPI forward Ture Linden announced his move to Happy Valley on Sunday.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE