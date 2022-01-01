You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State men's hockey overpowers Army in New Year's Day showdown

Penn State forward Kevin Wall (21) regains possession of the puck from his opponents during the Penn State Men's Ice Hockey Game vs. Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 4-3 against Michigan State. 

After having to cancel its home series with Maine earlier this week, Penn State was able to work a matchup with Army West Point to ring in the new year.

Two quick goals by the blue and white attack helped the Nittany Lions beat the Black Knights 5-3 helping them to a 12-8-0 record on the season.

A Chase McLane tripping penalty allowed Army to cut the lead in half before the end of the 1st after John Keranen scored his fifth of the year on the powerplay.

Penn State picked back up right where it left off in the opening frame with three goals to start the second including newcomer Dylan Lugris’ first career goal for the blue and white.

Army was only able to tally two more goals on the night by Eric Butte and Joey Baez.

Penn State attack stays dominate

The story of the season has been staying aggressive on offense for Guy Gadowsky’s squad and that stayed true Saturday night.

The Penn State attack was too much to handle for the Black Knights as 5 different Nittany Lions were able to beat the Army goaltender.

Penn State’s swiss-army knife Adam Pilewicz started the night off with his first of the season and only his third of his career.

Playing as a defenseman tonight, Pilewicz was able to sneak one in just as the powerplay expired after many shots on goal left the net wide open.

Penn State made their mark in the second frame with three goals within the first 10 minutes highlighted by Lugris’ first of his career and scores from Tyler Paquette and Kevin Wall.

Penn State forward Kevin Wall (21) contests Michigan State defense Nash Nienhuis (4) for possession of the puck during the Penn State Men's Ice Hockey Game vs. Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 4-3 against Michigan State.  

Firsts for Lugris

Back in late December, Penn State announced that Lugris would be joining the squad midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

What other way to welcome the freshman forward than placing him on the starting line to register his first career start with the Nittany Lions.

The former New Jersey Hitmen captain was a scoring machine this season with 36 points and 13 goals in only 25 games and was able to notch his first collegiate goal with a wrister from the slot.

After taking a big hit on the ice, Lugris was able to skate through the Black Knight defense streaking one past Gavin Abric.

Powerplay struggles continue

Penn State has only converted 14 times this year on the power play, to its 67 opportunities.

Monday night was no better for the Nittany Lions after going 0-3 on the powerplay and without managing many chances.

Pilewicz scored as time was expiring on the powerplay that moved the Black Knights defense all over the ice.

The Nittany Lions hope to resurrect the powerplay on Jan. 7 and 8 in Hockey Valley against Notre Dame.

