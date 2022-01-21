It didn’t take long for Penn State to find itself back in the win column after dropping to .500 in Ann Arbor last time out.

In a matchup with a Wisconsin team that’s struggled as much as the Nittany Lions this year, Friday’s game had serious Big Ten standings implications for both teams.

The Nittany Lions sat last in the conference with a lowly eight points accumulated on the season, but they had a chance to capitalize on a Wisconsin team that has seen their own share of trials and tribulations.

Jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, two things were made clear — Guy Gadowsky’s squad had played its best hockey in nearly a month and sophomore goalie Liam Souliere was a brick wall in place of his starter.

Senior netminder Oskar Autio, who has played well despite the lack of success from the Nittany Lions defensively the past month, had his first night off since Nov. 24 against St. Thomas.

“He deserved it,” Gadowksky said. “...Sometimes you just want to shake it up.”

With Gadowsky’s words in mind, there likely could be some debate over who starts in the crease for Penn State, but Friday’s decision was an effort to get a much-needed victory.

“Oskar played very well last weekend [against Michigan],” Gadowsky said. “We don’t only want to play well, we want to win.”

The relationship from goalie to goalie between Autio and Souliere is as strong as any other duo.

For Souliere, he recognizes the importance of his bond with the senior.

“I see Oskar as my big brother,” Souliere said.

At the end of the night, the situation between the pipes didn’t matter for the blue and white, with Souliere putting together arguably the best performance of his young career.

The Brampton, Ontario, native put together a relentless performance in net, and despite surrendering Wisconsin’s only goal of the night in the third period, the sophomore etched a 40-save performance during his first start of 2022.

That doesn’t mean that the backup didn’t have butterflies before puck drop.

“I haven’t played in a while… A little nervous, not gonna lie,” Souliere said. “I just had fun out there.”

Souliere’s performance was complementary to a successful Penn State attack in Saturday’s contest, which saw a pair of goals from freshman forward Ryan Kirwan and junior forward Connor McMenamin.

Even with a career showing from Souliere, Gadowsky said the decision is still unclear for the rematch with the Badgers on Saturday.

Whatever the choice may be, Gadowsky is a big believer in both of his goalies moving forward.

“Some programs like to go with the starter and ride with them and there are others that will go back from one night to the other,” Gadowsky said. “The national championship has been won with both scenarios.”

Regardless of who gets to play on the ice, it makes life easier when the Penn State faithful shows out like it did on Friday.

It was a near full house at Pegula Ice Arena against the Badgers, and the players recognized the impact the fans have on the team’s overall performance.

“We’re a team of momentum,” Souliere said. “That’s how we play Penn State hockey.”

The blue and white will look to claw just a little higher up the Big Ten ladder on Saturday, and based on the squad’s most recent performance, it just may be likely.

However, a victory never means complacency for the Penn State head coach.

“[Friday] was not one of our better defensive performances,” Gadowsky said. “It took a really special performance from Liam.”

