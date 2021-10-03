Freshman forward Ryan Kirwan left a convincing first impression in his inaugural game for the blue and white.

The DeWitt, New York, native scored Penn State’s opening goal of the season en route to the Nittany Lions’ 3-1 victory over Long Island Sunday afternoon.

Kirwan found twine in the first period for his first-career college goal and was soon followed up by sophomore forward Chase McLane, who was assisted on his score by the aforementioned Kirwan to round out the first-period scoring at two Penn State goals.

A fruitless second period gave way to a final frame where the Sharks put their sole goal of the game in the back of the Nittany Lions’ net when Long Island’s Nolan Welsh netted his first goal of the season.

With the Sharks’ deficit trimmed in half with 6:17 to go, Penn State had to endure a late surge before Connor McMenamin beat Long Island netminder Kris Carlson with one minute remaining to pad the Nittany Lions’ lead.

Passive power play

Penn State wasn’t particularly challenged by Long Island’s powerplay unit for the majority of the contest, considering the Sharks only drew three Nittany Lion penalties.

However, that all changed when Welsh took advantage of a Clayton Phillips slashing penalty to cut Long Island’s lead down to one.

On the afternoon, the blue and white’s penalty kill unit was one-for-three and able to burn off a five-minute major penalty against Kevin Wall. Still, the Nittany Lions’ failures on the power play gave the Sharks life.

For Guy Gadowsky, the late defensive lapse is certainly not what he’d like to see from his group, especially considering last year’s struggles.

In the 2020-21 season, Penn State was the worst Big Ten school at killing power plays, as it allowed goals to its opponents on more than 23% of such opportunities.

Terrific third line

Penn State’s young third line of forwards in Kirwan, McLane and Danny Dzhaniyev supplied all the offense the blue and white would need in the first period.

Long Island’s Ethan Martini was called for high sticking in the opening frame, gifting Kirwan with a window of opportunity that he took full advantage of.

Dzhaniyev provided his first of two assists on the afternoon on Kirwan’s goal to put the Nittany Lions in front 1-0.

Then, just a few minutes before the conclusion of the period, fellow third-liner McLane delivered the fourth goal of his career at even strength.

A seventh round 2020 NHL Entry Draft selection by the Nashville Predators, McLane finished off a loose puck in front of Long Island’s goal that Kirwan nearly put in for career goal No. 2.

Kirwan received a pass from Dzhaniyev and went for a wrap-around attempt, but Long Island’s Carlson got just enough of the puck to keep it out of the goal, only to have McClane soon tap it in.

Outstanding Oskar

Though senior goalie Oskar Autio wasn’t particularly challenged in this contest, he did what was asked of him to guide Penn State to its season-opening victory.

The Espoo, Finland, native is fresh off a 2020-21 campaign where he had a goals against average above three, though that number did drop significantly as the season progressed.

In year four with the program, Autio appears to have a stronghold on the starting netminder spot and is looking increasingly comfortable in that spot.

Facing his first game action since the Nittany Lions’ season-ending defeat to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament in March, Autio stopped all but one of the Sharks’ 24 shots that were sent his way, with the lone lamplighter coming on a Sharks’ power play.

Albeit against a lesser opponent in Long Island, whose program is in just the second year of its existence, Autio was sharp in every facet of his game.

He even delivered stops in a number of one-on-one opportunities, like when graduate forward Billy Jerry was stuffed with five minutes left in the first period.

