Penn State men's hockey lands commitment from USHL forward

Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

Guy Gadowsky and company gained a commitment on Sunday.

Brendan Lamb, who currently plays for the Madison Capitols of the USHL, committed to play under Gadowsky at Penn State.

The Battle Creek, Michigan, native has scored four goals and recorded five assists in 21 games played for the Capitols this season.

