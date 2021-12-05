Penn State men's hockey lands commitment from USHL forward

Guy Gadowsky and company gained a commitment on Sunday.
Brendan Lamb, who currently plays for the Madison Capitols of the USHL, committed to play under Gadowsky at Penn State.
Stick taps and congrats to Capitols forward Brendan Lamb on making his @NCAAIceHockey commitment to @PennStateMHKY!#WeAre #GoCapsGo pic.twitter.com/WBTYfIj7L9— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) December 5, 2021
The Battle Creek, Michigan, native has scored four goals and recorded five assists in 21 games played for the Capitols this season.
