Ahead of its third ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Penn State stayed put in the national rankings.

For the third consecutive week, the Nittany Lions sit at No. 11 in the USCHO poll as they ramp up for their first postseason appearance since 2018.

The blue and white will hit the ice for the first time in over two weeks after suffering an early exit at the hands of No. 8 Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State will travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to face off against No. 13 Michigan Tech in the opening round of the 16-team tournament at 5 p.m. on Friday at the PPL Center.

