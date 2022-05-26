Former volunteer assistant coach George Lewis is returning to Penn State in a different capacity.

Lewis was announced as the team's new director of hockey operations.

Former volunteer assistant coach, George Lewis, returns to #HockeyValley as our director of hockey operations!!Welcome Back, George!!#WeAre Read ➡️ https://t.co/GOBQirT7FG pic.twitter.com/EfMtma5LDS — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) May 26, 2022

Lewis’s first tenure in Happy Valley lasted from 2013-2016 before becoming the head coach and general manager of the Philadelphia Little Flyers until 2018.

He then spent four years as an assistant coach for the NAHL’s Amarillo Bulls and USHL's Lincoln Stars, with the first three coming with the Bulls.

The former longtime director, Alex Dawes, started his new job at the PGA of America as the Championship operations manager this week.

