Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Ohio State, Alma Mater

The Nittany Lions line up to sing the alma mater after the Penn State men's hockey game against Ohio State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 6-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

Former volunteer assistant coach George Lewis is returning to Penn State in a different capacity.

Lewis was announced as the team's new director of hockey operations.

Lewis’s first tenure in Happy Valley lasted from 2013-2016 before becoming the head coach and general manager of the Philadelphia Little Flyers until 2018.

He then spent four years as an assistant coach for the NAHL’s Amarillo Bulls and USHL's Lincoln Stars, with the first three coming with the Bulls.

The former longtime director, Alex Dawes, started his new job at the PGA of America as the Championship operations manager this week.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags