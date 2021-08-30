Team celebration ASU

Several Penn State men's hockey players embrace and celebrate after the Nittany Lions score a goal against No. 20 Arizona State at Pegula Ice Arena. Connor MacEachern (29) won the game in overtime for the Nittany Lions 

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State released its full schedule on Monday. 

Though the season is still more than a month from its first game, fans now have the chance to see the Nittany Lions' full slate of opponents for the year. 

Opening the season on Oct. 3-4, the blue and white face Long Island at home, one of ten home-series for the Nittany Lions this winter. 

At home, Penn State will face Canisius, Niagara, Michigan, Michigan State, Maine, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and the aforementioned Long Island. 

On the road, the Nittany Lions face North Dakota, Ohio State, Minnesota, St. Thomas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame and close the season at Michigan State on Feb. 26. 

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.