Penn State released its full schedule on Monday.

Though the season is still more than a month from its first game, fans now have the chance to see the Nittany Lions' full slate of opponents for the year.

Opening the season on Oct. 3-4, the blue and white face Long Island at home, one of ten home-series for the Nittany Lions this winter.

At home, Penn State will face Canisius, Niagara, Michigan, Michigan State, Maine, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and the aforementioned Long Island.

On the road, the Nittany Lions face North Dakota, Ohio State, Minnesota, St. Thomas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame and close the season at Michigan State on Feb. 26.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE