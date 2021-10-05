Guy Gadowsky’s programs have long been predicated on their ability to put a plethora of shots on net.

Monday night was no different, as evidenced by Penn State’s 46 registered attempts en route to the Nittany Lions’ 5-2 victory over Long Island.

Instead of allowing the Sharks to similarly challenge senior goalie Oskar Autio with many scoring opportunities, the blue and white’s defense kept its opponent in check and limited it to 19 shots.

“When you play in the other team’s end, you usually don’t give up a lot of shots,” Gadowsky said. “It’s retrievals, it’s sustaining that pressure, and that’s what we did a really, really good job with.”

Just a day removed from holding a 34-24 shot advantage over Long Island in a 3-1 win, Penn State was able to double up its opponent by creating a number of excellent scoring opportunities.

While registering shot totals in the 30’s may suffice for some programs, Gadowsky’s squad built upon its already solid total from Sunday afternoon, which is more of what the Penn State philosophy looks like.

“That is more towards our identity, to play for volume,” Gadowsky said. “When you get 46 shots, you’re usually going to get a few and that’s what happened tonight.”

By netting five goals on 46 attempts, Penn State scored on roughly 11% of its shots, which is a conversion percentage that Gadowsky feels good about.

Instead of simply peppering Long Island goalies Kris Carlson and Vinnie Purpura, who split time in net Monday night, the blue and white made sure to produce scoring chances that made the Sharks’ defense sweat.

“I still feel that in a lot of cases, quantity will equal goals,” Gadowsky said. “It doesn’t happen all the time, but over the course of a season, the more opportunities you get at the net, I feel, then the more you’re going to score.”

One such benefactor of those ‘Grade-A’ opportunities was fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips, who scored his first goal of the season after receiving a brilliant assist from junior forward Kevin Wall.

After entering for Carlson, Purpora was caught out of position by Wall, which allowed Phillips to do the rest.

“It was a great pass by Wall,” Phillips said. “I got to give him a ton of credit for sure. It was a great play.”

Phillips echoed Gadowsky’s sentiment about Penn State’s offense, stating that 46 shots is “a good number” to work with.

Though the blue and white got two of its goals in the first period, it was in the final 40 minutes of play that Phillips was more satisfied with the Nittany Lions’ offense.

“We started to find our stride a little bit in the second and third periods of [Monday night’s] game,” Phillips said. “It was just a matter of kind of getting acclimated again. You can run through all the stuff you want in practice, but games are just a whole different nature.”

One player who has seemed to have few difficulties with switching over from practices to the college game is freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev.

The Brooklyn, New York, native already has three points through the first two games of his college career.

He registered the first goal of his college career in the Nittany Lions’ second victory over Long Island. Though his time in University Park is limited, he believes Penn State’s offense, which appears poised for a potent season based on the early returns, remains capable of more.

“We just need to get into better positions, into better scoring chances to get those ‘Grade-A’ scoring opportunities to put them in the back of the net,” Dzhaniyev said. “But overall, I think if we keep shooting, at least a couple will go in and even the fluky ones will go in.”

Phillips agreed with one of the blue and white’s many newcomers. As one of the Nittany Lions’ elder statesmen, Phillips was content with the strides he and his teammates took on the offensive end against the Sharks.

However, as somebody who has experienced the rigors of Big Ten competition, he recognizes there remains much work to be done for Penn State to emerge as a legitimate contender once conference play starts up.

“We’re a team that really likes to shoot, obviously,” Phillips said. “I think it was a good starting point, but I think that’s definitely one area that we can continue to grow on as well.”

