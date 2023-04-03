Senior Connor MacEachern signed with the San Jose Barracudas, an affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, in an amateur tryout agreement.

The move comes after his fourth season in Happy Valley, in which the Nittany Lions went 22-16-1 and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

TRANSACTION:The #SJBarracuda have signed F Connor MacEachern to an ATO! pic.twitter.com/pfldyRTTyo — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 4, 2023

The Brooklyn, Ontario, native skated 130 games throughout his time suited up as a Nittany Lion.

During his senior season he bucketed 12 goals and 15 assists, collecting 27 points through the 2022-23 season.

