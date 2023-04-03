Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan, Connor MacEachern Goal Celebration

Forward Connor MacEachern celebrates after scoring a goal during the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship game against Michigan at the PPL Center on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

 Tyler Mantz

Senior Connor MacEachern signed with the San Jose Barracudas, an affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, in an amateur tryout agreement.

The move comes after his fourth season in Happy Valley, in which the Nittany Lions went 22-16-1 and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Brooklyn, Ontario, native skated 130 games throughout his time suited up as a Nittany Lion.

During his senior season he bucketed 12 goals and 15 assists, collecting 27 points through the 2022-23 season.

