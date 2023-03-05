After senior Kevin Wall found the overtime goal to force Game 3, Penn State hit the ice for the third consecutive night to battle Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes met in another close battle, but in the end Ohio State took the game and the series, 3-1.

Last night’s performance was one of grit and determination from both teams and highlighted the Nittany Lion and Buckeye goalies, Liam Souliere and Jakub Dobeš. The two goalies locked in for the 60-plus minutes on the sheet, and Souliere set a new program record. Making a record 55 saves, Souliere broke the previous program’s record and kept the Buckeyes out of his netting.

Both rosters knew that the next 60 minutes would determine who would move on and neither team took that lightly.

Penn State found the net twice in Game 2 and was led by an assist from junior Xander Lamppa. Lamppa found sophomore Ryan Kirwan in front of the net for a quick one-timer, and the Nittany Lions were up 1-0. However Ohio State responded as Joe Dunlap finished a short-handed goal, tying the score up.

The evening concluded with Wall’s goal which forced game three. Both teams are hungry for advancement to the night round of tournament play.

Penn State kept the same lines as last night, with one minor change — junior Tyler Paquette took the place of teammate Alex Servagno.

Game 3 started very similar to Game 2. Souliere held down the net for Penn State and Dobeš did for Ohio State.

Senior Ture Linden won the first faceoff, and immediately the puck was bouncing around in the Ohio State zone.

The first five minutes of frame 1 consisted of lots of back-and-forth play and both teams had several good looks. Dunlap had an early look at finding the lead for Ohio State, but came in with too little heat behind the puck. Lamppa looked for goal number 1 around five minutes into the first frame, trying to go top shelf, but sending it the slightest too high.

Last night Penn State was topped in shots taken (56-32) and game 3 again mirrored game 2 during the first frame. Ohio State skater Cole McWard stopped a Penn State 2-on-1 just under eight minutes into the first frame — a crucial play to maintain the scoreless nature of the match.

With Souliere’s strong showing on Saturday, the Buckeyes knew that any attempt they had at a goal, they had to take. Dobeš also showcased his skill and mental lock during the previous night’s match, and Gadowsky’s men knew that goals weren’t going to be easy.

Exactly halfway through the first period, Ohio State duo Mason Lohrei and Jake Wise teamed up to find the first goal of the night. However, immediately after the goal was scored, Penn State challenged the tally, and after review the goal was called off. After review, the call was classified as holding.

Penn State received the first powerplay of the night after Ohio State’s David Burnside was sent to the box for tripping. Just a minute later Penn State’s Ashton Calder hit the box, resulting in a pocket of four-on-four play.

Despite the four-on-four, Ohio State man-up advantage and temporary transition confusion that comes with players entering and leaving the box, neither team was able to find the net.

At the end of the first frame, the game remained scoreless. Penn State almost tripled Ohio State in shots (12-5) but was unable to finish any of the opportunities.

Under a minute into the second period, Ohio State was blessed with a power play after Penn State’s Connor MacEachern was sent to the box for interference.

Just under seven minutes into the second period Wall muscled a shot past Dobeš, putting Penn State up 1-0.

Ohio State responded just under halfway through the middle frame as Tate Singleton finished a front-door pass from Stephen Halliday. However, the goal was called off after being reviewed and ruled “kicked in”.

Despite the two recalled goals, Ohio State’s McWard successfully found the first official goal of the night. Tied 1-1 late in the second, both teams locked in for the final stretch.

A three-on-one favored the Buckeyes, and Scooter Brickey buried goal number two for Ohio State. Now 2-1, attention to detail and precise plays would be more important than ever.

A late Ohio State penalty would give Penn State a power play going into the final period. At the conclusion of the second period, the shot difference between the two teams still favored Penn State, but barely (20-18).

The third period man-up advantage didn’t prove effective for Penn State and the period continued at a choppy and disconnected pace.

Both teams created opportunities to find more tallies, and Ohio State’s counter-attack strength became more prominent.

With just under two minutes left in the contest, Souliere was pulled and Jarod Crespo hit the ice for the Nittany Lions. Seconds later, Ohio State’s Singleton grabbed the empty-net goal, making the score 3-1.

Wall then hit the box, but Penn State continued to keep the net empty.

The final play of the game was a clear from Ohio State that ran out the clock, solidifying the 3-1 win, and advancement for the Buckeyes.

