After the 6-1 victory over the Badgers last night at Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State looked to sweep Wisconsin in its regular-season series finale.

The team had a dominating performance in Game 1, but couldn't carry that energy into Game 2, falling by a score of 2-1.

Penn State’s starting line — Danny Dzhaniyev, Ture Linden, Ashton Calder, Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples hit the ice running, as Liam Souliere tended the net.

Linden won the initial faceoff, and the Badgers quickly attacked the Penn State net. After a flurry of shots from Wisconsin, Simon Mack found Penn State’s first solid goal attempt. From the right wing, Mack let one off his stick, but instead of finding the netting behind Wisconsin goalkeeper Kyle McClellan, found the blade of teammate Connor McMenamin.

Through the first period, Wisconsin applied heavy pressure and strong shots, slowly chipping away at Souliere and the Penn State defensive lines.

A Penn State power play advantage did not yield any goals, but the shots taken continued to tire McClellan.

Wisconsin found the first goal of the night with just over seven minutes to play in the first frame when sophomore Corson Ceulemans snuck past Souliere. The power play goal put Wisconsin on top, 1-0.

At the first intermission, Penn State led in shots (18-12) and trailed 1-0, a huge difference from the previous night’s performance.

Into the second frame Penn State created multiple opportunities to find the back of Wisconsin’s net, but were unable to break McClellan and his lines.

With Penn State still leading 22-14 in shots halfway through the second frame, both rosters continued to play physically in effort to find the nets.

However, the back-and-forth play came to an end when Penn State’s Connor McMenamin found the first goal for Penn State with just under nine minutes left in the middle frame.

Through the rest of the period, penalties came in pairs, as tensions grew strong between rosters. A brawl between Penn State’s Tyler Gratton and Wisconsin’s Jack Horbach cost Wisconsin its timeout, as the challenge they set brought no change in the final penalties.

By the end of the second, Penn State and Wisconsin sat tied 1-1, with the Nittany Lions still leading in shots 26-18.

Wisconsin found the back of the net for the second time of the night seven minutes into the final period. Mathieu De St. Phalle snuck the puck past Souliere, giving the Badgers the 2-1 lead. Just seconds later, Mike Vorlicky was kicked from the match for head contact and game misconduct. Teammate Robby Newton served the major.

At the halfway point of the final frame, Connor McEachern seemingly found the back of the net, but after review, the game-leveling goal was denied by officials.

With three minutes left to play, Souliere was pulled as Penn State opted for the extra skater.

Despite the hard-fought offense and tight defense, Penn State fell to Wisconsin with a final score of 2-1.

