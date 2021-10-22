Going into the weekend, Penn State had an opportunity to show off its best play against an inferior Niagara team.

While the two teams hadn't played in nearly two years, the expectation for the home team was to take care of business handedly.

There were a range of players that contributed to the Nittany Lions’ 6-2 victory and series sweep over the Purple Eagles; however, Saturday, much of the credit can be given to junior forward Kevin Wall, who outscored Niagara all on his own.

Wall scored the first hat trick of the season for anyone to suit up in the blue and white. Couple that in with two goals accredited to sophomore forward Tyler Paquette, and Penn State seemingly had a flawless game in its hands.

Despite Penn State’s superiority on the scoreboard, though, like many times before this season, flashes of inconsistency reared their head in Hockey Valley.

Guy Gadowsky’s game plan has revolved around a shot-heavy attack, yet, the blue and white’s twitchy style of play has had its downfalls. It takes confidence, teamwork and discipline to run that style of offense.

Looking back at what Penn State displayed on the ice on Saturday, it wouldn’t be far off to say that a lack of control overtook the squad at moments — penalties, at large, being a symptom of that.

“Not only were we careless with our mentality, we were careless with our sticks,” Gadowsky said. “If we are going to play [like that] against the players in our league, we are going to be in big, big trouble.”

The Nittany Lions were at a man disadvantage eight times throughout the contest, junior forwards Connor McMenamin and Tyler Gratton leading the team with two penalties each.

“We took stupid penalties, a couple were retaliation. When we do that, that’ll bite you and we know it,” Gadowsky said.

Despite shooting themselves in the foot throughout the game, the players responded suitably, going 100% on the penalty kill.

With that said, the players know playing in that fashion is no recipe for success as the tougher part of the schedule rapidly approaches.

“We can control [the mistakes], some of them are just avoidable stick penalties,” Paquette said. “We will look back and work to fix them.”

Even though Penn State was in the penalty kill two more times than Niagara, that didn’t stop its productive offense from scoring — Paquette put his second goal into the back of the net late in the third period.

Despite his breakout performance of the season, the sophomore was quick to give credit to his teammates.

“Guy's given me the opportunity so I try to make the most of it,” Paquette said. “The others do the same and lead by example.”

Without Wall and Paquette, it’s tough to say what the end result could have been for the Nittany Lions, as the blue and white was recovering from silly mistakes all night.

While it's likely that Guy Gadowsky adds another to the win column at the end of the day, once again, there will be improvements to make.

A final positive from the weekend series was the return of senior defenseman Clayton Phillips after nursing an injury through the Canisius series.

Though he may not have filled the stat sheet, assisting only on Wall’s first goal, his presence as a leader is crucial for the performance of the backline.

“Healthwise, I feel great,” Phillips said. “Anytime you come back from an injury there’s a little bit of a mental barrier you’ve got to overcome.”

Now that the Nittany Lions have put the easiest part of the 2021-22 slate behind them, it’s time to evaluate the positives and negatives of these first few weeks in preparation for a road matchup against No. 8 North Dakota.

However, the players are still feeling good coming off a second series sweep of the season.

“Everyone this year has been a little more solid and on the same page,” Phillips said. “We are doing well right now, but there are still areas we can improve.”

