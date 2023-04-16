On Sunday, Calgary's own Aiden Fink committed to Penn State to continue his academic and collegiate hockey career.

The Brooks Bandits are pleased to announce forward Aiden Fink has committed to @PennStateMHKY! Congratulations Aiden and the Fink family!Details: https://t.co/bvxnpnxegd#BrooksBandits pic.twitter.com/lTo12G3yYe — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) April 16, 2023

The Brooks Bandits star forward was the AJHL MVP, league leader in goals and Top Forward this season. After scoring 41 goals and 56 assists during the season, collegiate scouts all over the country were going to see him play.

The dynamic scorer is not just good for getting his teams through the regular season, but he is as clutch as they get. Throughout the playoffs, he had 10 points in as many games, four of which were during the South Final series.

Fink is also one of the best power-play skaters in the AJHL. In an interview with Rinkside, he said he prepares for every possible scenario during a game. He tallied 21 power-play goals, making a big difference night in and night out.

Fink, a top prospect, is currently sitting as the 66th best North American player in the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings.

He participated in many tournaments throughout his youth days, including with Team Canada West in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge last December.

The Brooks Bandits produce college commitments like no other, and Fink is not the only Bandit to commit to Penn State. Fellow teammate Nathan Free is heading to Hockey Valley this upcoming season.

Free, another star forward on an incredible Bandits team, looks to make an impact like his teammate Fink in the upcoming seasons.

