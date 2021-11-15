You are the owner of this article.
Penn State men's hockey drops out of USCHO.com poll following 4 straight losses

Men's Ice Hockey vs Michigan_Team disappointment

Devastated by the Michigan team scoring, the Penn State Men's Hockey team watches their opponents celebrate their goal during the Penn State Men's Ice Hockey game against Michigan on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 6-2 against Michigan 

 Regan Gross

Penn State came out unranked in the latest collegiate hockey poll Monday.

The blue and white has dropped four straight games, including its past two at home by a combined eight goals to now-No. 1 Michigan.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 19 a week ago and have been as high as No. 16 this season.

Penn State will continue its tough stretch of Big Ten play when it travels to No. 7 Minnesota for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.

