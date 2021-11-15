Penn State men's hockey drops out of USCHO.com poll following 4 straight losses

Penn State came out unranked in the latest collegiate hockey poll Monday.

The blue and white has dropped four straight games, including its past two at home by a combined eight goals to now-No. 1 Michigan.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 19 a week ago and have been as high as No. 16 this season.

Penn State will continue its tough stretch of Big Ten play when it travels to No. 7 Minnesota for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.

