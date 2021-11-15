Penn State men's hockey drops out of USCHO.com poll following 4 straight losses

Penn State came out unranked in the latest collegiate hockey poll Monday.
The blue and white has dropped four straight games, including its past two at home by a combined eight goals to now-No. 1 Michigan.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Men’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/j5AmJpxFxk— USCHO.com (@USCHO) November 15, 2021
The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 19 a week ago and have been as high as No. 16 this season.
Penn State will continue its tough stretch of Big Ten play when it travels to No. 7 Minnesota for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.
