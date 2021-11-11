Penn State men's hockey drops 3rd game in a row, still winless in Big Ten play

Penn State dropped its third straight game Thursday, falling to No. 2 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena.

The No. 19-ranked Nittany Lions fell to 6-4 on the season, after a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Wolverines.

The blue and white remained winless in the Big Ten through three games.

Neither team got off to the hottest start, but it was Michigan that broke the tie in the first period when graduate forward Luke Morgan scored his second goal.

The maize and blue added a second goal in the second period thanks to 2021 No. 2-overall pick sophomore forward Matty Beniers. No. 1-overall pick sophomore defenseman Owen Power gathered the primary assist on Beniers’ goal.

Penn State cut the deficit in half later in the second thanks to a deflected rebound by senior forward Ben Copeland.

Senior goaltender Oskar Autio picked up the secondary assist on Copeland’s score, his second point of the season and his career.

Michigan put the dagger into Penn State with its third goal, with just under two minutes to go in the second.

In the third the Wolverines extended their lead from two to three thanks to a snipe from the right side from senior forward Garrett Van Wyhe.

The maize and blue added yet another tally in the third, with Beniers and Power connecting for the score once again.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 5-1 loss to No. 2 Michigan.

Both teams start slow

It took over 17 minutes for the first tally to register on the scoresheet.

Through the first 10 minutes of play the Wolverines only registered two shots on net, despite finishing the period with seven a tally on the score sheet.

Both Penn State and Michigan came into Thursday’s matchup with top-10 scoring offenses, ranking fourth and 10th in the country, respectively.

The Wolverines, though, were sloppy early, repeatedly falling to the ice and missing on passes they would easily complete later in the game.

Between the high-scoring two squads, only 16 total shots were taken in the first period, and the first save of the game wasn’t even registered until over five minutes into the contest.

Autio struggles to stifle attack

Penn State’s goaltender was not at his best Thursday night.

Michigan was able to tally five goals through its first 21 shots, an abysmal .762 save percentage for the Espoo, Finland, native.

In total the maize and blue only tallied 24 shots, despite averaging 32.5, but was extremely efficient with the pucks it did put on net.

After this performance it wouldn’t be surprising for fellow goaltender Liam Souliere to get a look in net Friday night.

Offensive struggles continue for Penn State

The Nittany Lions struggled to score in its previous series against Ohio State, racking up only three goals over two games, and once again Thursday night, they struggled to find twine.

This is in stark contrast to the six-goal performance it put up against North Dakota on Oct. 30 when the offense seemed to be flowing.

Penn State will need to find itself offensively if it wants to compete with Michigan’s stout offense in game two.

