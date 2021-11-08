Penn State dropped a few spots in the latest collegiate hockey poll Monday.
After falling twice to then-unranked Ohio State, the Nittany Lions fell from No. 16 to No. 19 in USCHO.com’s rankings.
Slid a bit this week. pic.twitter.com/t99wpVbZ12— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 8, 2021
The blue and white is now 6-3 on the year after dropping two games in a row for the first time all season.
Penn State will continue conference play later this week as it takes on No. 2 Michigan at home in Pegula Ice Arena.
Friday night was a head scratcher for Penn State to say the least.