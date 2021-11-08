Danny Dzhaniyev (13) goes for puck against Niagara

Penn State men's hockey forward Danny Dzhaniyev (13) goes for the puck during the game against Niagara on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated Niagara 4-0.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State dropped a few spots in the latest collegiate hockey poll Monday.

After falling twice to then-unranked Ohio State, the Nittany Lions fell from No. 16 to No. 19 in USCHO.com’s rankings.

The blue and white is now 6-3 on the year after dropping two games in a row for the first time all season.

Penn State will continue conference play later this week as it takes on No. 2 Michigan at home in Pegula Ice Arena.

