Penn State dropped a few spots in the latest collegiate hockey poll Monday.

After falling twice to then-unranked Ohio State, the Nittany Lions fell from No. 16 to No. 19 in USCHO.com’s rankings.

The blue and white is now 6-3 on the year after dropping two games in a row for the first time all season.

Penn State will continue conference play later this week as it takes on No. 2 Michigan at home in Pegula Ice Arena.

