Despite the recent struggles Penn State has endured throughout Big Ten play, Game 1 against No. 4 Michigan proved it can still compete against college hockey’s best.

After a 3-2 defeat in Ann Arbor on Friday, the Nittany Lions sat one loss away from surrendering its positive win percentage.

Entering the contest at 12-11, Penn State fell another game behind thanks to the Wolverines.

While both teams sputtered in the early goings offensively, the goalies found their stride between the pipes — one, in particular, was just a little more impactful than their counterpart.

Though senior netminder Oskar Autio started the game reliably, Michigan’s sophomore Erik Portillo put on a clinic with 11 saves through the first period.

With one-third of play elapsed, the stalemate came to an end in the sixth minute of the second period, as Autio turned the puck over with no defense to help him, which led to the first score of the night by the Wolverines.

It didn’t take long for the blue and white to respond, though.

Senior forward Ben Copeland equalized the score within the next two minutes — his fifth of the season — after Portillo couldn’t trap the initial shot from freshman forward Ryan Kirwan.

Penn State found itself with a commanding 3-1 in the second period, but Michigan didn’t wave the white flag.

The Wolverines scored three consecutive goals to pull ahead just under nine minutes into the third period, eventually wrapping the game up with a 4-3 victory.

Competence in the crease early

While supported by a strong effort from the Nittany Lions and a talented Michigan defense, each of the goalies competing in Saturday’s contest feasted in the net during period one.

Neither attack could truly find its footing despite a multitude of odd-man-front opportunities through the first 20 minutes of play, as both goalies were largely behind a 0-0 stretch of play.

Their impact was shown by a combined 18 saves between Autio and Portillo up until the first goal.

Portillo’s performance may have taken a dive as the game progressed, but he gave Michigan’s skaters a great starting position.

On the other side, Autio may have blundered his shutout opportunity away in the second period, but the senior has proved, once again, better than the expectation at the beginning of the season.

Kirwan proves worth (again)

While the team does have its fair share of senior leadership, by no means is Penn State’s roster filled to the brim with experience.

However, what “experience” the Nittany Lions may lack at times is more than made up for by a competitive group of underclassmen.

Kirwan, if any one of the six freshmen on the squad, has been a bright spot in a rather dim regular season from Penn State.

Saturday’s game was no exception for the young skater, as Kirwan found twine in a high-scoring second period.

The Dewitt, New York, native now leads his class with six goals on the season.

Another Big Ten loss

Despite giving the maize and blue its best efforts, the Nittany Lions finished another conference matchup on the short end of the stick.

Saturday’s result marks the eighth loss to Michigan since the start of the 2018-19 season and the fourth sweeping of the 2021-22 regular season slate for Penn State.

The blue and white is beginning to solidify itself as the worst team in the Big Ten based on the conference standings, and the schedule doesn’t get much easier before postseason play.

Ranked opponents Ohio State, Minnesota and Notre Dame — each of which got the better of Gadowsky’s squad this season — remain on the calendar for the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State and Wisconsin have performed better than Penn State in the Big Ten thus far, but only marginally.

It will take some late-season magic, but the Nittany Lions still have the potential to climb the conference ladder.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE