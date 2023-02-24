From the opening puck drop it was all Penn State in a barnburner at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions picked up their 20th win of the season after a decisive 6-1 victory over Wisconsin on Friday in Happy Valley.

The line of Ashton Calder, Ture Linden and Danny Dzhaniyev got to work early and often against the Badgers, combining for seven points in the opening 20 minutes of play.

First, it was Dzhaniyev with his seventh goal of the season just 14 seconds into the game. Off the draw in the blue and white’s offensive zone, the sophomore forward whacked at the loose puck in front of senior goaltender Jared Moe to put it up 1-0 over Wisconsin.

A few shifts later, a penalty from freshman defenseman Tyson Jugnauth gave Penn State its first power play of the night. Halfway through it, Dzhaniyev found Linden waiting for the one-timer pass, netting his first goal of the night.

The Badger temporarily tamed the Nittany Lions attack, but late in the period, Linden potted his second score of the game to put them up 3-0. A nifty cross-ice pass from Calder gave the senior forward a wide-open look as he sniped the puck right over Moe’s shoulder.

Despite holding a three-goal lead heading into the second period, the blue and white came out of the locker rooms aggressive, eventually striking for another three goals in the middle session.

Senior forward Tyler Gratton used a breakaway opportunity just minutes into the frame to stretch Penn State’s lead to four goals. After his seventh tally of the season, his younger brother Dylan Gratton assisted on the Nittany Lions’ fifth score of the night.

Just after the midway point of the period, senior forward Connor McMenamin deflected the freshman defenseman’s shot from the blue line past Moe to put Penn State up 5-0 over Wisconsin.

Before the horn could sound on the second period, Simon Mack scored his fourth goal of the season after a clean entry pass from senior forward Connor MacEachern gave the sophomore defenseman an easy look in front of the net.

In the final 20 minutes of play, the Badgers finally put a crooked number on the scoreboard after a blue and white penalty gave them a scoring opportunity on the man-advantage.

Graduate student forward Brock Caufield scored the final goal of the night, tallying his team-leading 11th score of the season, but it was too little too late for Wisconsin.

Penn State will look to pick up its second sweep of the Badgers this season when it closes out the season with Senior Day at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

