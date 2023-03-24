ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Third time’s the charm.

In Penn State’s third ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament — and first since 2018 — it dominated Michigan Tech from start to finish behind junior goaltender Liam Souliere’s third shutout of the season, defeating the Huskies 8-0 on Friday at the PPL Center.

The Nittany Lions opened the scoring over the Huskies early and often, finding the back of the net just 2:12 into the first period.

After a blue and white skater attempted to clear the zone for a line shift, junior forward Tyler Paquette grabbed a trickling puck from the neutral zone and screamed down the far boards with a clear look on Michigan Tech netminder Blake Pietila.

But just as he was about to attempt a shot from the faceoff circle, Paquette glided behind the net for a wrap-around. The junior forward collected his seventh goal of the season to put Penn State up 1-0.

The blue and white attack continued to keep its foot on the pedal after striking first, while also smothering the Huskies defensively for much of the frame until a takeaway from freshman forward Kyle Kukkonen gave him a wide-open run at Souliere.

With just over four minutes remaining in the period, Kukkonen blazed past the Nittany Lion defenders on the breakaway, slashing the puck on Souliere who flashed the leather glove for the star-studded save.

After 20 minutes of play, Penn State led Michigan Tech 1-0, holding much of the game’s momentum.

Period 2 started almost identically to the opening frame. The Nittany Lions controlled puck possession for the first few shifts before finding the back of the net for their second tally of the night just under four minutes in.

Freshman defenseman Jarod Crespo not only helped keep the Huskies offense from getting to Souliere, but he also made his presence felt on the other end of the ice by scoring his second of the year.

Off the stick of his freshman linemate Carter Schade, Crespo wristed the puck under the bar of Pietila’s net, putting Penn State up 2-0 early in the second period.

But, similar to how the opening frame ended, the Huskies started to find their offensive momentum late in the period, only to be silenced from Souliere time and time again.

With just under seven minutes remaining until the second intermission, Souliere stuffed a point-blank shot from a Michigan Tech skater just after making another post-to-post save earlier in the shift, keeping his shutout intact.

Just when it seemed the Huskies were beginning to find their rhythm on the ice, the blue and white regained the upper edge, stretching its lead to 4-0 before the horn could sound on the second period.

A lapse from the Michigan Tech defense in the neutral zone gave graduate student forward Ashton Calder a breakaway opportunity on Pietila. In his third trip to the NCAA Tournament, Calder backhanded the puck over the leg of the Huskies netminder, giving his squad a three-goal lead.

Just a few shifts after Calder’s tally, another odd-man rush from Penn State allowed sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan to find a streaking Christian Berger for the one-timer on Pietila with just over two minutes remaining in the frame.

When it seemed the blue and white couldn’t play any better, it did, exploding for four goals in the final 20 minutes of play.

Out of the locker rooms, the Nittany Lions held the throttle down against Michigan Tech, capitalizing for another two goals before the conclusion of the game. First, senior forward Kevin Wall grabbed his team-leading 17th goal of the season before junior forward Chase McLane scored his second of the year.

Wall posted up a Huskies defender just above the crease before slapping a backhanded shot with his back turned to Pietila for the fifth goal of the night. A handful of shifts later, McLane tallied the sixth goal of the evening.

The wheels really started to fall off for Michigan Tech late in the period when the blue and white struck for another pair of goals in rapid succession. First senior forward Connor McMenamin found the back of the net before Kirwan put the icing on top of his squads victory over the Huskies with its season-high eight goal of the night.

After earning their second win in the NCAA Tournament in program history, the Nittany Lions look to make their first ever appearance in the Frozen Four when they take on the winner of the Michigan-Colgate game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

