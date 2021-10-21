Penn State moved to 4-1 after a beatdown of winless Niagara in Pegula Ice Arena Thursday night.

The blue and white beat the Purple Eagles 4-0 behind a consistent offensive attack and a stout defensive performance.

Penn State was able to score the first tally in a game for the fourth time in five outings.

Junior forward Kevin Wall netted his second goal of the season in the first period off of an outstanding goal-front pass from senior forward Ben Copeland.

The Nittany Lions carried its 1-0 lead in the goal column and 17-5 lead in the shot column into the locker room.

The blue and white’s second goal came in the second period on a chaotic shift that ended with freshman forward Ben Schoen picking up a rebound and shooting the puck to the top right corner.

The score marked Schoen’s first collegiate goal after the head referee decided the call on the ice of a goal would stand.

Penn State put up its second score of the period on sophomore defenseman Christian Berger’s second point of the night.

Wall later collected his second goal of the night to give him a team-high three on the year and the Nittany Lions a 4-0 lead.

Penn State ended the game dominating the shot column 38-23, while putting up its first zero defensively in the young season.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s shutout win over Niagara.

Continued dominance early

One constant throughout the early stages of the season for Penn State has been its strong play in the first period.

Through five games the blue and white has out-shot its opponents 62-37 in the first period.

Thursday’s shot margin was easily the largest Penn State has put up in a first period, though, as it outshot Niagara by 12.

The Nittany Lions have dominated the score sheet in the first period, allowing only one goal in five games and outscoring their opponents 6-1.

That trend continued Thursday, as they outscored Niagara 1-0 on Thursday.

Christian Berger keeps up impressive play

One Penn Stater continued to break out in his second season.

Berger has put up five points for Penn State through five games, already surpassing the one point he put up in 22 games last year.

The sophomore tallied his second goal on the season and of his career, while gathering an assist too.

Berger also came into Thursday with the most blocked shots on the team with 10 on the year.

Oskar Autio pitches a shutout

Despite only facing 23 shots, Penn State’s goaltender gathered the team’s first shutout of the year.

Autio came in allowing 2.01 goals per game after giving up six scores on 67 shots across three starts for Penn State so far.

The netminder sat out the second game against Canisius in favor of Liam Souliere who gave up two goals on 38 shots in his only appearance this year.

Autio came into the game against Niagara with a .918 save percentage this year, so far the second best of his career, and exited with an even better number.

