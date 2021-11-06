Friday night was a head scratcher for Penn State to say the least.

Coming off its most impressive victory of the season, the Nittany Lions’ first matchup with the Buckeyes did not end as planned for Guy Gadowsky and company.

After its 5-2 defeat in Columbus to open the series, Penn State had a second chance to redeem itself in a rematch against Ohio State but the blue and white fell in the second leg 4-1.

Much like the two squad’s first meeting, Penn State came out of the gates with the opening goal, scored by senior junior forward Connor MacEachern, halfway through the first period.

Though the Nittany Lions went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead, the Buckeyes put up a strong effort containing the blue and white’s attack.

For the second night of the row, Penn State’s first period shots could be counted with two hands; both units remained square at ten shots through twenty minutes of play.

As the second period progressed, it became more and more evident that this game would be different from Friday’s contest.

With little action on the scoreboard, Penn State controlled its lead in a strong defensive effort, holding the Buckeyes to only six shots in the period — a massive jump in quality for the blue and white, who let up twice that in Friday’s second segment.

The Buckeyes would not be down for long however.

Ohio State’s freshman defenseman Mason Lohrei scored just his second goal of the season to equalize just 4:30 in the third period, bringing the Nittany Lions right back to where they started.

After their first goal, the flood gates had opened for the Buckeyes.

The scarlet and white would eventually finish off Penn State to solidify the series sweep, outscoring the blue and white 4-1.

MacEachern stays hot

While hasn’t been a perfect series, a few individual performances shined for Guy Gadowsky and the Nittany Lions

Junior forward Connor MacEachern had his way with Ohio State in Saturday’s contest.

MacEachern scored the opening goal of the night, his third consecutive game scoring at least one for the Nittany Lions.

The Brooklin, Ontario, native now boasts six goals on the season — one short of team leader junior forward Kevin Wall.

Autio returns to net

Senior goalie Oskar Autio returned in Saturday’s contest after dealing with an illness this past week.

In place of the Espoo, Finland, native was sophomore Liam Souliere, who started in his first match since the team’s matchup with Niagara on Oct. 22.

The night wasn’t Souliere’s proudest, as he sacrificed five goals on just 27 shots.

It’s safe to say the Autio’s presence was sorely missed on Friday night, but he had a chance to prove his worth with him back in full health.

Autio was a catalyst in the team’s thwarting of Ohio State's attack for the bulk of the game, the netminder had sixteen saves through two periods.

However, the final third would not bode as well for the senior netminder with the Buckeyes scoring three straight goals in period three with Autio in net.

Autio wrapped up his night with 25 saves on a .862 save percentage

Third period collapse

While the game looked completely in control of the Nittany Lions defense through two periods, the consistency from the Penn State backline proved unsustainable.

On a defense that had been unwavering all night, Ohio State turned it up at a notch offensively.

Compared to the rest of the blue and white’s series, this is statistically the team’s worst performance in a series.

Penn State sacrificed eight goals in just two matches and their offense wasn’t there to keep up with Ohio State.

