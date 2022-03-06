Penn State knocked out a conference rival on the road Sunday night.

The blue and white will advance to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals after beating Ohio State 2-1 in Columbus, Ohio.

After a scoreless first frame, freshman forward Ryan Kirwan opened the scoring in the second period.

The first-year Nittany Lion scored an Alexander Ovechkin-like tally from the right side of the ice to give his squad a 1-0 lead.

Ohio State responded with just 1:08 left in the second period with junior forward Tate Singleton tying things up.

Freshman forward Dylan Lugris scored the series-winning tally for Penn State with just under seven minutes left in the contest.

The two squads went a combined 0-for-5 on the power play in Game 3.

Here are three takeaways from the blue and white’s series-clinching win.

Great goaltending

Two young goaltenders starred on either side of the ice Sunday night.

Penn State sophomore Liam Souliere and Ohio State freshman Jakub Dobeš were outstanding for their squads between the pipes.

The two netminders started all three games for their sides in the first round of the Big Ten Quarterfinals, but each took dramatically different routes to get there.

Souliere backed up senior Oskar Autio for much of the regular season, splitting series every now and then, before eventually taking the reins in net against Michigan State.

On the other hand, Dobeš played in 34 of his team’s games heading into Sunday after taking starting control from Ryan Snowden early in the year.

Feisty faceoff

Penn State won 10 of the first 15 faceoffs Saturday night but slipped up and lost the battle in Game 3 despite winning the contest.

The blue and white ended the game 33-for-68 in the faceoff circle.

It was an area that the road team dominated most of the weekend, going 44-for-77 in the first game and 45-for-83 in the second.

Junior forward Connor MacEachern led the way for the Nittany Lions, winning a staggering 18 of 27 chances.

On the flip side, Ohio State senior forward Gustaf Westlund won just seven of 25 attempts in the faceoff circle.

Breakout Lugris

One young Penn Stater may have finally found his collegiate hockey footing.

Lugris scored two of his three goals in the series against Ohio State, both of which ended in wins.

Going into the series, the Nittany Lion had not scored in a game since doing so in his first ever appearance with Penn State.

Lugris was Penn State’s extra skater in Game 2 but replaced sophomore Christian Sarlo on the second line for Game 3.

The freshman has played in just 16 games for the blue and white on the year, after joining the squad during the Christmas break.

