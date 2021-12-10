Penn State men's hockey can't overcome poor 2nd period, drops 1st game to Wisconsin

Penn State dropped its second straight in-conference matchup Friday night.

The Nittany Lions moved to 10-8 on the season after dropping the first game of a two-game series to a struggling Wisconsin 4-1 in Madison.

The first period ended scoreless, but Wisconsin was able to take control of the contest in the second period.

The red and white scored three goals in the second 20 minutes, with two coming on a single three-minute power play.

Penn State struggled to find offensive production for most of the night, but junior forward Tyler Gratton was able to cut the lead to 3-1 in the third, but it wasn’t enough for Penn State.

Here are three takeaways from the blue and white’s road loss to Wisconsin.

Offense struggles for Penn State

Despite putting 33 shots on goal, the Nittany Lions found little success in the scoring department on Friday.

The Nittany Lions came in ranked as the country’s 13th best offense, but were unable to put more than one tally on the board.

The one blue and white tally marked the first time it failed to score at least two goals in nearly a month.

Wisconsin came into the matchup with the country’s 43rd-best scoring defense, allowing an average of 3.25 goals per game.

Big second for the red and white

After a fruitless first period, Wisconsin was able to break the game open in the second frame.

The Badgers scored three goals in the period, the only three tallies they registered in the game outside of the empty-net goal in the waning moments of regulation.

While the red and white’s first tally came at even strength, a scuffle prompted a game-changing power play for the Badgers.

About halfway through the second, Penn State senior captain Paul DeNaples took exception to what looked to be an inadvertent hit, after Wisconsin forward senior Roman Ahcan ran into senior goaltender Oskar Autio.

The hit prompted an eventual fight between DeNaples and Ahcan, which ultimately resulted in DeNaples being removed from the game.

After the two teams played two minutes of 4-on-4 action, a result of offsetting roughing calls, the blue and white was tasked with killing three minutes of penalty time.

Penn State was unable to successfully kill the penalty time, allowing two goals in 1:36 span.

Penalties pain Penn State

An opponent's power play once again proved to be the difference in a Penn State loss.

Wisconsin went a combined 2-for-4 on the man-advantage Friday night, while Penn State failed to score while a man up, on just one chance.

Wisconsin came in with one of the least-successful power-play units in the country, ranking 52nd in the country and having scored on just six coming into the night.

On the flip side, the Badgers are also ranked as the worst penalty-killing unit in the country.

The red and white’s dominance on special teams, despite its poor track record, highlights the struggles of Penn State’s special units.

