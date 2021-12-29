Penn State men's hockey cancels New Year's series with Maine for positive coronavirus tests

Penn State had an opportunity to face its first non-Big Ten opponent since Thanksgiving break in the coming week.

The Nittany Lions were set to host Maine on New Year's Eve and Day in their tenth two-game series of the 2021-22 season.

However, the series was wiped from the schedule due to members of the Black Bear program testing positive for the coronavirus and the matchup will not be rescheduled.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨The Penn State vs. Maine series scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31 & Saturday, Jan. 1 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Black Bear program. The series will not be rescheduled.#WeAre #HockeyValleyRead ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/bkNhtJF03c — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) December 29, 2021

As of now, the blue and white have to wait until Jan. 7 to face its next opponent, Notre Dame.

