Penn State men's hockey cancels New Year's series with Maine for positive coronavirus tests

Men's Ice Hockey vs Michigan_Team disappointment

Devastated by the Michigan team scoring, the Penn State Men's Hockey team watches their opponents celebrate their goal during the Penn State Men's Ice Hockey game against Michigan on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 6-2 against Michigan 

 Regan Gross

Penn State had an opportunity to face its first non-Big Ten opponent since Thanksgiving break in the coming week. 

The Nittany Lions were set to host Maine on New Year's Eve and Day in their tenth two-game series of the 2021-22 season.

However, the series was wiped from the schedule due to members of the Black Bear program testing positive for the coronavirus and the matchup will not be rescheduled.

As of now, the blue and white have to wait until Jan. 7 to face its next opponent, Notre Dame.

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

