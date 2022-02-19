Penn State fell to Minnesota after blowing a massive first-period lead in its final home contest of the season.

The Nittany Lions fell to 14-17-1 after losing 6-4 to the No. 5 Golden Gophers on Senior Day.

Freshman forward Danny Dzhaiyev opened the scoring just 2:01 into the contest to give Penn State an early 1-0 lead.

The blue and white extended its lead to 3-0 after forwards freshman Ryan Kirwan and sophomore Tyler Paquette found twine.

The Golden Gophers didn’t just roll over, though, and answered with two goals of their own in the second to bring the score to 3-2.

The period finished 4-3 after each team put up a score in the final 5:07 of the frame.

Minnesota took total control of the contest in the third, scoring three tallies in the frame.

Ben Meyers led all scorers with three points on three assists on the night.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s blown loss to the visiting Gophers.

Fruitful first

The Nittany Lions got off to a hot start in the first 20.

After jumping out to a 1-0 lead a little over two minutes into the contest, the blue and white added another pair of tallies later in the frame to open up a commanding 3-0 lead.

Penn State’s goals in the frame all came off the stick of underclassmen, with Dzhaniyev, Kirwan and Paquette getting the credit.

The blue and white dominated possession and shots in the frame, outshooting its opponent 14-7.

The Nittany Lions looked poised to take down the No. 5 team in the nation after a close battle the night before.

Scary second

Penn State nearly blew its lead in the second frame alone Saturday evening.

After carrying a three-goal lead into the first intermission, the blue and white’s advantage was just one heading into the second break.

The Golden Gophers did in the second, what the Nittany Lions did to them in the first.

The home team was outscored 3-1 in the frame with sophomore forward Xander Lamppa registering his team’s only tally.

Negligent netminding

Four goals on 23 shots was a commonality in Saturday’s night game between Penn State and Minnesota.

That was the line both goaltenders registered after Minnesota scored in the third to tie things up at four before eventually taking the lead.

In the end, senior goaltender Oskar Autio finished stopping just 28 of the 33 shots he faced.

Minnesota netminder Justen Close had a much rougher go of things in Game 2, after stopping 37 shots the night before.

The Kindersley, Saskatchewan, native gave up four goals on 27 total shots.

